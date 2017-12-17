News
Google Pixel 2 now $799 in Canada, Pixel 2 XL drops to $1,009

Dec 17, 2017

6:52 PM EST

23 comments

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

If you were waiting for a better deal on the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, then now could be the right time to buy Google’s latest flagship devices.

Following up on its previous promo of giving a free Home Mini and discounting both devices by $50, Google has further reduced the price of its Pixel 2 Android smartphones this holiday season.

Canadians interested in buying the 5-inch Pixel 2 can now score the device for $799 unlocked for the 64GB model and $979 for the 128GB. The 6-inch Pixel 2 XL also received a price cut by $150, now $1,009 for the 64GB model and $1,139 for the 128GB model.

In addition, for the first time since the Pixel 2 was released, the original Google Pixel is now on sale for as low as $799.

Google is also offering up the free Home Mini as an incentive to purchase.

Source: Google

Comments

  • Anonymous Agent

    Still overpriced. The Pixel 2 should be priced at $499 and Pixel 2 XL should be priced at $599 anything higher is overpriced greed.

    • Chester Koenig

      What are the costs of the components themselves?

    • Anonymous Agent

      Only a few dollars not that high, as technology grows components actually get cheaper. And slavery labor in China is peanuts as well. These Cellphone don’t cost more than $150 bucks to make. The rest is pure greed.

    • lightrush

      You’re way off. High-end Snapdragon is $50-100, a Samsung AMOLED display is $100. And your point about technology getting cheaper is also not valid. It would be valid if you considered the same component over time. Flagships don’t use last year’s components other than stuff like the PCBs, mics, vibration motors, cables and batteries and speakers. And those components are the low price items, as your point stands for them. Also, component prices depend significantly on how many units you buy. And none of that considers the R&D cost either, which can easily be another $100+ per device.

      That’s not to say Pixel shouldn’t be cheaper, or can’t be cheaper, but the cost per device is nowhere close to $150.

    • Anonymous Agent

      Lol a snapdragon does not cost $50-100 for these companies as they buy millions in bulk. Yes it would cost that much for you as a consumer individually at retail pricing, but not for them. Would be more like $5-8 dollars each in bulk. And screen is not $100 for these companies either again in bulk in the millions is more like $10-12 bucks. Again for you as a consumer at retail price individually yes it would cost that much. Again the true cost of these devices to make for these companies is more in the $150 each price point in bulk in the millions.

    • lightrush

      You should do some actual research if you care to know the facts. 🙂

    • JoMore

      AA do research? Pft they don’t have time for that.. don’t you know opinions are now the same as facts?

    • Marshall Davidson

      Sounds to me like you just can’t afford any of these devices and that’s really just the bottom line. Your entire thesis is ridiculous.

    • Jesse

      As much as I would love it to be that way.. you are so delusional.

    • letsGetItRight

      Again, the notion of slave labor was pre iPhone era. Why do you think Nikon and Canon, Sony moved production to Thailand? Cuz China cost too much

    • Marshall Davidson

      You’re crazy…$599 for a Pixel 2? Give your head a shake

    • Anonymous Agent

      Yes I’m serious. High end devices just a few years ago where priced around $500 max. And as technology grows components actually get cheaper over time. Only the past 2 years or so devices have doubled in price over night just out of greed. These devices don’t cost that much to produce in cheap China with labour costs of $1 per day with labour slavery in China and these devices don’t cost more than $150 bucks to make. The rest is overpriced greed by these Corporations plain and simple. $1,000 bucks for a basic Cellphone is nuts pretty much can nearly buy a used car for that much. The components in these devices cost only a few dollars and labour in China is peanuts. Consumers like yourself need to give your head a shake if you think $1,000 for a basic Cellphone is worth it for that insanely high price. It’s because of consumers like you is why these Corporations will continue to raise prices every year cause they think they can get away with it. People need to use their wallets wisely and stop wanting to spend that high of a price, then prices will come down.

    • Smanny

      If the Pixel 2 XL should be $599 in your eyes. Then an iPhone X should be $399 or less, and a iPhone 8 should be $250 or less. Yet in Canada the iPhone X is $1320. So the price of $1010 is definitely more reasonable for the Pixel 2 XL. Still all smartphones are becoming to high priced.

      Btw when you were talking about technology grows and the components actually get cheaper over time. That is true. However there is also software licensing and patents as well. Plus the Pixel 2’s come with a new chip that isn’t in any other smartphone right now. It’s called the Pixel Visual Core. This new AI chip has its own embedded DDR4 ram, and 8 ISP cores, and one ARM core. This is completely separate from the SD 835. It’s rated to operate at 3 trillion operations per second. I dare you to list another smartphone with those credentials. Even a PS/4 is rated at 1.8 trillion operations per second, and a Xbox One S is rated at 1.4 trillion operations per second.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Sure, the devices are cheaper to manufacture but have you heard of profits? Companies exist to produce such and while I’m fully on board with the notion the iPhone X or any iPhone/Samsung isn’t worth over $1000 let alone $1500, I can’t say the same about all smartphones being worth only $500 max. This isn’t the market of a ‘few years ago’ (and I can’t remember prices like that regardless unless you were going for the cheapest of the cheap) The fact remains that paying these prices for the Pixel and Pixel 2 are eminently reasonable because you are getting a quality device that’ll last for at least 3-4 years before you may need to consider replacement. It sounds to me like you would prefer the devices priced to tailor your specific budget and that’s just not how it works nor will it ever be that way.

      And seriously…A used car for a $1000? What kind of car would that be? One with bald tires, a million clicks on the odometer and a rusty undercarriage? Yeah. That’s what a grand will buy you for transportation. Get real.

    • neo905

      Dude, when was an iPhone or Galaxy phone $500? You realize you have a 70-77 cent dollar right? It used to be 90-95 cents 4-5 years ago but guess what, it’s called inflation when your currency depreciates and your purchasing power evaporates. Don’t be silly and come on here with some arbitrary number you think it should be priced at. Even a mid range phone or OnePlus you can’t get for $500CDN anymore. Apple and Samsung are selling millions of these phones and they are worth what someone is willing to pay. That isn’t you or I but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t have that price point.

    • letsGetItRight

      You’re confused with the labor rate. You’re thinking of Bangladesh or India where labor is about $2 a day. China is way higher my friend

  • Ferraro161

    Waiting for boxing day

  • southerndinner

    The Pixel is 2% or less of smartphones sold in Canada so I’m not surprised

    • h2oflyer

      Sounds like a fire sale

  • James Mcfaden

    wow..so cheap..I’m in for 4

  • Benjamin Lehto

    If you make people believe something is worth $1,000, then guess what people will accept that things are worth $1,000, because it must be so and the retailer really doesn’t have any say in the matter, really.

  • Garrett Cooper

    I really liked my Pixel XL. I took advantage of this weekends 10GB/$85 and ported back to Bell, so last Friday I was deciding on a phone. When in store I checked out the 2 XL because I like pure Android. My was it fugly. As much as I hate Samsung, the last Galaxy I had was the S4 so I decided to give them another chance and got the S8. Putting it beside the 2 XL was no contest. I prefer stock Android, but the S8 with Nova seems like a great match.

  • Simje

    Will this promotion be available through carriers ?