Google Pixel 2 now $799 in Canada, Pixel 2 XL drops to $1,009

If you were waiting for a better deal on the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, then now could be the right time to buy Google’s latest flagship devices.
Following up on its previous promo of giving a free Home Mini and discounting both devices by $50, Google has further reduced the price of its Pixel 2 Android smartphones this holiday season.
Canadians interested in buying the 5-inch Pixel 2 can now score the device for $799 unlocked for the 64GB model and $979 for the 128GB. The 6-inch Pixel 2 XL also received a price cut by $150, now $1,009 for the 64GB model and $1,139 for the 128GB model.
In addition, for the first time since the Pixel 2 was released, the original Google Pixel is now on sale for as low as $799.
Google is also offering up the free Home Mini as an incentive to purchase.
