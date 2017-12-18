Poll: Do you care about Net Neutrality?

The term ‘Net neutrality’ is everywhere right now.
Everyone seems to have an opinion and many people seem convinced that supporting or opposing net neutrality will lead to the end of the internet as we know it.
And while everyone from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to innovation minister Navdeep Bains, to Chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai, is defending or criticizing net neutrality, the rest of us are caught up in the conflict.
So we’re putting the question to you, our readers. Do you care about net neutrality?
