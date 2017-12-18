News
Poll: Do you care about Net Neutrality?

Dec 18, 2017

7:00 AM EST

31 comments

Net Neutrality

The term ‘Net neutrality’ is everywhere right now.

Everyone seems to have an opinion and many people seem convinced that supporting or opposing net neutrality will lead to the end of the internet as we know it.

And while everyone from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to innovation minister Navdeep Bains, to Chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai, is defending or criticizing net neutrality, the rest of us are caught up in the conflict.

So we’re putting the question to you, our readers. Do you care about net neutrality?

Comments

  • Mario Gaucher

    I care about net neutrality… but I also believe that providers should be able to offer exclusive services like what videotron was doing for unlimited music or what bell was trying to do their tv service.
    But offering those exclusives devices shouldn’t affect bandwidth, speed or priority of other traffic.

    • danbob333

      So you are against net neutrality.

    • xanth18

      You don’t seem to grasp the concept of what net neutrality is then… ALL traffic is treated equally. You can’t have “equal, but…”

    • It’s Me

      So not really in support of net neutrality then. If they can prioritize their own content or content of their choice over others, net neutrality is dead.

    • Mario Gaucher

      again… I care, but I do not complete agree with the concept of net neutrality.

      I believe that providers could have some specific traffic unmetered… that’s it… nothing else should be allowed. I don’t want provider to be able to prioritize or block specific traffic.

    • xanth18

      Then, again, you don’t support net neutrality. Or you simply don’t understand the concept of it.

      *ALL* traffic is treated equally. You don’t get to pick and choose.

      *ALLLLLLLLLL* of it. EVERY SINGLE BIT OF TRAFFIC.

    • Mario Gaucher

      Where did I say I support net neutrality? WHERE ? (I’m showing here that I can also use uppercase).

      I wrote « I care » by the way…

    • K_p0w3r

      That’s not quite net neutrality. net neutrality would be the provider putting the power to block or prioritize traffic in your hand instead of making the decision for you.

  • PumaYaYa

    I can maybe see the big guys having their streaming services not count towards your monthly cap, fine. But if every internet user was educated enough to know that there’s other ISPs out there besides the big guys then that wouldn’t be a problem. You can get an unlimited package from many providers for way less than any of the big guys without a stupid contract. But any ISP, regardless of who it is should NOT have the ability to restrict bandwidth, priority or speed of any traffic. Porn should be treated as equally as grumpy cat videos.

    • Mario Gaucher

      I completely agree with you!

      that said, I’m with Videotron… and I pay $41+tx per month for unlimited 30/10 connection… it was a promo price for the 50th anniversary. I can keep this price as long as I keep the same connection speed.

    • PumaYaYa

      Yea that’s pretty good. The small ISPs sometimes have good promos too every now and then. I’m on this promo from Acanac for unlimited 100/10 for $55+tx.

    • John Lofwire

      I pay 60$ for 120-20 with videotron unlimited as well.

    • Closetothesource

      The fears of not having net neutrality isn’t that the consumer will have their rates go up, it’s that it gives them the freedom to restrict content, limit access for sites and services and give priority of access and speed to companies that pay more.

      And in any area of Canada, there are only two ISPs. The cable company and the phone company. Everyone else is reselling those services and will be affected by whatever those two ISPs do.

    • John Lofwire

      Depend if the CRTC put rules that when selling wholesale they cannot restrict anything at all 😉

    • Closetothesource

      Unfortunately, that’s not how reselling network works. It’s all controlled by the source ISP.
      That’s also why Bell and Rogers will always have faster speeds than their resellers.

    • John Lofwire

      I am pretty sure if this would happen in canada its would be included that reseller would retain full control on speed ect they sell to customers.

    • John Lofwire

      No contract for land internet in Quebec.

      I have unlimited data on my videotron plan i tried some of the small player and there was several reason that made me return to videotron ( even if they are 20$ more per month for same thing )

      1- Slower internet because ( trafic , crappy cable in my building ect ect ect )
      2- Bad customer service and technical support ( waiting 45 min to speak to a support guy who then screw up my modem completely so they have to send me a new one… that i receive several day after and they dont credit the day i could not use )

      But hey its life i guess…

      They should not be allowed to restrict bandwith unless they openly say it at start ( your internet 20 package include unlimited netflix and streaming for those 10 site but your speed will be limited on any others webpage ) ok i dont want that package give me one with high speed everything and just unlimited bandwith for netflix ( ok that be 25$ )

      That an example on how its can be used in a good way.

      Remember in Canada we have 20 different providers in each regions as someone else said in another tread we are not in the USA 😉

    • Sledge

      The whole problem is when you let your ISP decide which sites you can go to they can then prevent competition. They can even prevent competitive view points like when Telus blocked access to pro-union websites. This is actual stuff that happens.

  • Ricky Bobby

    If the government decides to screw up net neutrality, at least you can vote them out in four years.

    Not so with the Robellus cartel. Imagine being billed extra just to facetime over cellular, or paying extra for faster speeds on netflix. It would be the most Robellus thing to do.

    On another note, those two examples actually happened with AT&T and Comcast

    • John Lofwire

      Imagine having the option to take a 5$ internet per month just for netflix..

      Imagine to be able to take a slow speed internet to save money and optionally pay to get good speed only for what you need?

      Imagine to be able to have the option to pay like 5$ for unlimited data for netflix and take a small plan for the rest?

      Every coins have two side 😉

    • fred

      “Imagine to be able to have the option to pay like 5$ for unlimited data for netflix”

      Why would they offer such a plan since they’d be losing money. Unless they force Netflix to pay them. In which case your Netflix subscription will go from $10 to $50/month. And you’ll have less freedom.

    • K_p0w3r

      Imagine a world where plans are priced by bandwidth instead of the amount of data you used. there would be no data caps but if you needed the extra bandwidth temporarily you could pay to increase your bandwidth for a period of time or set amount of data. when that time is up or data is used then your plan reverts to it’s initial bandwidth. you still get the benefit of lower prices (most of the time you only need like 20-30Mbps for a family of 4 anyways) and you maintain net neutrality as you the customer are the one in charge of how you use that data not the ISP.

      paid prioritization opens too many malicious possibilities and undermines the entire concept of the open internet. ISP’s have other options, they just end up going against the narrative of data being a finite resource that they’ve been peddling for the last 20+ years.

    • John Lofwire

      I would go one step more by allowing to choose per internet service you use the bandwith.

      like i need 30 mb for streaming but 5 mb for the rest.

      that not possible with current netneutrality law.

      I am all in for the governement to force the providers to offer 100% speed options ( like current law ) but i am also for the governement to force the providers to give more choice to the clients.

    • K_p0w3r

      sure but that should be your decision ( something that could be offered via the router/modem provided by the isp, or for the more tech-savvy their own routers QOS routing), basically the ISP should provide tools not make the deals/decisions for the customer. at the end of the day they’re not Apple, or Roll Royce as much as they want to be. They’re a dumb pipe and if they want to make more money as a dumb pipe they should instead invest in ways of empowering the customer, not deals to woo or restrict them.

    • John Lofwire

      Those are server side thing.
      If it’s in your router there is many way to cheat it.

      So they should be forced to provide the options in a self serve portal just like they are for TV channels.

    • Sledge

      Imagine being told you can either choose the carriers choice of service for $5 or a competitors service for $50. Imagine not even being told but just suddenly noticing that Netflix is buffering but Prime video is fast.

  • Do Do

    Amazing how many people are able to find this site but are capable of voting anything but “yes”

    • K_p0w3r

      mostly angry Videotron and Bell customers.

    • Sledge

      “The rest of us are caught in the conflict” is so disingenuous. This issue is so incredibly one sided that ever having a poll is a joke. Having polls for subjects that have 90% support is generally either tho attract trolling or to push the narrative that both sides are equal.
      Either way this is bad journalism.

  • Soosas

    No problems here. Just enjoying the amusing AR sticker goodness

  • Sledge

    Can’t tell if the anti-net-neutrality commenters are just being trolls or are actually paid shills.
    The text on this poll reads like an excerpt from the financial post so it could go either way I guess.