News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) leaks in hands-on video

Dec 13, 2017

3:22 PM EST

1 comments

Samsung Galaxy A5 rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is reportedly coming back, as revealed by a recent leaked video. The upcoming A8 and A8 Plus are expected to replace the Galaxy A3, A5 and A7.

The video, leaked from Slashleaks, is  expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus that features a 6-inch 18:9 Full-HD+ display, an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset (Samsung’s latest mid-range SoC), 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moreover, the device will include a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor, an 8-megapixel front camera sensor, and a  3,500mAh battery.

The video has already been taking down unfortunately, but it also showed that the device’s fingerprint sensor is placed below the rear facing camera. Meanwhile, leaker Roland Quandt believes he saw the manual for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which reportedly does not feature the Bixby Button.

It’s unknown how many of the same specs will be featured on the A8, however, the smartphone will likely be smaller and feature less RAM than the standard Galaxy A8.

Source: Slashleaks

Related Articles

News

Feb 25, 2015

2:27 PM EST

Samsung addresses Galaxy S6 rumours head on with wild device mockups

News

Nov 27, 2017

11:01 AM EST

Galaxy A8 leaked front panel reveals dual-selfie camera setup

News

May 6, 2013

5:01 PM EST

Would you buy a 32GB Galaxy S4 if it was offered? [Have your say]

News

Aug 1, 2017

4:08 PM EST

Toronto-based used smartphone marketplace Orchard now sells and buys Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Comments

  • AGuy

    Rear fingerprint sensor… that’s a fail for those of us who use our phone sitting on a desk most of the day.
    The A7 looks like a nice phone though.