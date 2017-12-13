Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) leaks in hands-on video

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is reportedly coming back, as revealed by a recent leaked video. The upcoming A8 and A8 Plus are expected to replace the Galaxy A3, A5 and A7.
The video, leaked from Slashleaks, is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus that features a 6-inch 18:9 Full-HD+ display, an octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset (Samsung’s latest mid-range SoC), 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Moreover, the device will include a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor, an 8-megapixel front camera sensor, and a 3,500mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus (2018) manual showing off the new 18:9 design – no Bixby button, FP reader "in the right place".. bezels seem wider than on S8/Note8 https://t.co/YaiD3t9o8m pic.twitter.com/HSksm01QQS
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 10, 2017
The video has already been taking down unfortunately, but it also showed that the device’s fingerprint sensor is placed below the rear facing camera. Meanwhile, leaker Roland Quandt believes he saw the manual for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which reportedly does not feature the Bixby Button.
It’s unknown how many of the same specs will be featured on the A8, however, the smartphone will likely be smaller and feature less RAM than the standard Galaxy A8.
Source: Slashleaks
