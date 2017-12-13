Amazon Echo updated with Spotify multi-room audio support in Canada

Multi-room audio support for Spotify is now available for Amazon’s various Echo devices in Canada.
This feature allows for multiple Amazon Echo devices, whether it’s the Echo Dot, Echo Pro or 2nd Generation Echo, to play audio from one source simultaneously, much like Sonos’ multi-speaker setups.
Amazon launched multi-room music earlier this year in the U.S. with support for Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Pandora. In Canada, the feature rolled out with support for TuneIn and of course, Amazon Music.
Now, Amazon has announced that multi-room audio is support via Spotify, a move that arguably makes the feature significantly more useful than it was before. Multi-room audio support through Spotify is available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada and Ireland.
It’s also worth noting that throwing a 1st generation Amazon device into the mix when it comes to multi-room audio — at least in Canada — complicates things. For example, I was able to set up multi-room audio with a 1st Gen Echo, Canadian Echo Dot and Echo Plus. That said, adding a 2nd Gen Echo to the setup wasn’t possible, unless I removed the 1st Gen Echo from my multi-room setup.
In order to setup multi-room Echo audio, navigate to the Alexa app on either iOS or Android, then select ‘Smart Home’ from the three-line hamburger menu on the right. Next, navigate to ‘Groups,’ pick ‘add group’ and select the option entitled ‘Amazon Multi-room Music Group.’
Amazon recently launched some of its suite of smart home devices in the Canadian market, including the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo, the Echo Plus and the Echo Dot.
Comments