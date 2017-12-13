News
Air duct cleaning service once again receives CRTC fine for non-compliance

Dec 13, 2017

1:33 PM EST

4 comments

Canadian air duct cleaning company Topline has been fined yet again by Canada’s telecom regulator.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has levied a $15,000 CAD fine against Topline Air Duct Cleaning and $10,000 against its owner Naveed Raza for obstructing an inspection of its compliance with the Telecommunications Act.

The issue began only a few months after Topline agreed to pay a $23,000 fine for violating Canadian telemarketing rules in March 2015 — which it continues to pay in approximately $600 monthly installments to this day.

In July 2015, the CRTC initiated another investigation into Topline and Raza, sending a request-for-information letter asking if Topline was registered with the National Do Not Call List (DNCL) operator and requesting that the company provide a list of telecommunications numbers that were used, displayed or provided as callback numbers since 2015, as well as a list of all its clients since 25 March 2015.

Topline never responded to the letter. As a consequence, CRTC has now finally laid down the hammer and handed down two more fines. The $15,000 fine for Topline and $10,000 fine for Raza are due starting January 12th, 2018.

Reported earnings for the company were $201,162 in 2014 and $193,846 in 2015.

Source: CRTC

Comments

  • edimistra

    Ahhh this is probably the f*****g company that keep calling my wife offering air filter cleaning services even though we live in a condo and our property management always do that. They kep calling even though she asked them to take her number out of their list.

    • Alex

      LOL

  • heynow00

    Has anyone had a positive experience with a duct cleaning company?

  • Canadiana Jones

    I always wonder if this is some sort of scam calls to get some of your information. There is no way in hell some duct cleaning company could pay for such a vast number of probe calls on a daily basis that annoy entire country.