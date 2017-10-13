Prolific leaker Evan Blass has released images of Alcatel’s 2018 lineup of smartphones, ranging from the manufacturer’s high-end offerings to its budget devices.
Alcatel 2018 top-tier lineup (Idol-equivalent) pic.twitter.com/W5FrqwIhDs
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 13, 2017
Blass says these devices are equivalent to the Alcatel Idol lineup of smartphones. The most recent Alcatel Idol 5S featured an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor, with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. This lineup will likely range from budget with the Alcatel 1X, to higher-end with the Alcatel 5.
Not much else is known about any of the devices, though it’s expected that all of the smartphones will utilize a MediaTek Helio processor. Additionally, the Alcatel Idol 4S also ended up getting a Windows 10 Mobile variant, however it’s very unlikely any of these smartphones will features Windows 10 Mobile.
Lastly, the most recent Alcatel smartphone to reach the Great White North was the Alcatel A50, which featured changeable SnapBak Cover modules.
Though we can’t be 100 percent sur this is actually Alcatel’s 2018 lineup, given Blass’ track record when it comes to leaks, it’s very likely these images are accurate.
Source: Evan Blass
