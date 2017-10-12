CRTC wants you to share your views on the future of programming in Canada

Starting today, the CRTC is asking Canadians to share their views on accessing audio and video content in the coming years, as well as the related impact on the Canadian market.
The invitation for everyday Canadians to have a say comes from the government’s request that the CRTC submit a report on “future distribution models for Canadian programming, as well as its continued creation, production and distribution.”
Until November 24th, Canadians can participate by:
- filling out an online form
- sending a fax to (819)-994-0218
- writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A ON2
According to the CRTC, “comments collected will help shape the second phase of the public consultation,” with further details to be shared “at a later date.”
The agency says the opinions gathered from Canadians will help in producing the report for the government. “We want to hear from Canadians and interested parties from all regions of the country on these important questions referred to the Commission by the Government,” said Ian Scott, the new chairperson and chief executive officer of the CRTC.
“This will ensure we have the necessary information and evidence to prepare a report that will help inform the upcoming review of the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Acts.”
As it stands, programming in Canada may start to look different in the near future. On September 28th, Netflix revealed a first-of-its-kind deal with the federal government to invest $500 million in Canadian productions over the next five years.
The announcement has drawn ire from other media companies, however, citing concerns that Netflix is unfairly avoiding being subject to government taxes and other regulations. In response, Netflix says it is following all tax laws and faces both advantages and disadvantages from its unique position as a streaming service, instead of being a broadcaster.
It’s currently unclear what content will come out of the venture, exactly, but it factors into the government’s larger “Creative Canada” plan, which aims to promote the discovery and creation of new Canadian programming, as well strengthen local broadcasts.
Source: Canada Newswire
