Shortly after announcing it would bring its Edge browser to Android and iOS, Microsoft has put up a beta version of the mobile browser on the Google Play Store.
Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore, corporate vice-president of the company’s operating systems group, tweeted the confirmation. He also stated that the Edge Android browser uses Google’s Blink web browser engine, rather than the company’s own EdgeHTML rendering engine, in order to offer the best experience for the platform.
The iOS version of the Microsoft Edge beta is already available for testing through Apple’s TestFlight platform, though the beta is currently limited to 10,000 users. There’s no such limit for Android testers.
The beta build is available through the Google Play store in Canada, but in U.S. English-only. Belfiore notes that Microsoft will “ramp up languages and features” as the company gets some testing mileage.
