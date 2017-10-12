News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft Edge for Android beta is now available through Google Play Store

Oct 12, 2017

1:46 PM EDT

1 comments

Shortly after announcing it would bring its Edge browser to Android and iOS, Microsoft has put up a beta version of the mobile browser on the Google Play Store.

Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore, corporate vice-president of the company’s operating systems group, tweeted the confirmation. He also stated that the Edge Android browser uses Google’s Blink web browser engine, rather than the company’s own EdgeHTML rendering engine, in order to offer the best experience for the platform.

The iOS version of the Microsoft Edge beta is already available for testing through Apple’s TestFlight platform, though the beta is currently limited to 10,000 users. There’s no such limit for Android testers.

The beta build is available through the Google Play store in Canada, but in U.S. English-only. Belfiore notes that Microsoft will “ramp up languages and features” as the company gets some testing mileage.

Source: Joe Belfiore Via: Neowin 

Related Articles

News

Oct 5, 2017

11:16 AM EDT

Microsoft Edge preview arrives on iOS, coming soon to Android

News

Oct 10, 2017

7:05 PM EDT

Essential Phone Android Oreo public beta is coming soon, according to Reddit AMA

News

Oct 11, 2017

9:07 PM EDT

Here’s another render of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, codenamed ‘Blanc’ [Update]

News

Oct 12, 2017

9:43 AM EDT

Stock Android SMS, dialer and contacts app will soon integrate Google Duo

Comments

  • MoYeung

    Edge for iOS is based on the WebKit layout engine, while the Edge browser for Android is based on Chromium.