News
PREVIOUS|

Renders of the reported Nokia 9 have been leaked

Oct 12, 2017

11:44 AM EDT

0 comments

Nokia 8

Renders of the reported Nokia 9 smartphone have surfaced online.

Provided by tech site Compareraja and collaborator OnLeaks, the images show what appears to be the next device from Finnish company HMD Global, which is now responsible for the Nokia brand of smartphones.

Nokia 9 render

According to OnLeaks, the phone’s dimensions are approximately: 140.9 mm (l) x 72.9 mm (w) x 7.5 mm (d), with a thickness of 8.9 mm.

The images suggest the Nokia 9 will be near bezel-less, as is becoming the standard with recent smartphones. Rumours also say the phone will sport a 5.5-inch AMOLED panel with Quad HD resolution, 4G of RAM and be powered by Qualcomm’s MSM8998 Snapdragon 835.

Meanwhile, the renders show a dual-lens camera, although there’s no word yet on a possible megapixel count.

HMD’s previous Nokia flagship phone, the Nokia 8, was revealed in late August and launched in September.

Source: Compareraja

Related Articles

News

May 26, 2017

12:00 PM EDT

Nokia 9 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 835 and 8GB of RAM

News

Jun 2, 2017

2:35 PM EDT

AnTuTu Benchmark reveals Nokia 9 to include Snapdragon 835, pair of 13-megapixel cameras

News

Aug 4, 2014

5:17 PM EDT

So long, @evleaks.

News

Nov 7, 2016

9:57 AM EDT

Is this our first look at the BlackBerry DTEK70?

Comments