Renders of the reported Nokia 9 have been leaked

Renders of the reported Nokia 9 smartphone have surfaced online.
Provided by tech site Compareraja and collaborator OnLeaks, the images show what appears to be the next device from Finnish company HMD Global, which is now responsible for the Nokia brand of smartphones.
According to OnLeaks, the phone’s dimensions are approximately: 140.9 mm (l) x 72.9 mm (w) x 7.5 mm (d), with a thickness of 8.9 mm.
The images suggest the Nokia 9 will be near bezel-less, as is becoming the standard with recent smartphones. Rumours also say the phone will sport a 5.5-inch AMOLED panel with Quad HD resolution, 4G of RAM and be powered by Qualcomm’s MSM8998 Snapdragon 835.
Meanwhile, the renders show a dual-lens camera, although there’s no word yet on a possible megapixel count.
HMD’s previous Nokia flagship phone, the Nokia 8, was revealed in late August and launched in September.
Source: Compareraja
