Certify Your Graphic Design Skills with this Trio of Adobe Training Courses

If you were to make a list of the top careers surging in demand after the tech boom, you’d probably list coders, IT specialists, and data scientists towards the top. However, you’d be surprised to discover that graphic designers, too, are needed in the wake of this paradigm shift. From mobile apps and websites to online ads and graphics, opportunities are rich for those skilled in today’s design tools.
Of course, to get your foot in the door, you’ll need to validate your knowledge of the industry’s top software, and that’s where the Graphic Design Certification School comes in. Featuring three courses in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign, this collection will help you get certified using these industry-favored tools, and lifetime plans are on sale for over 90 percent off.
Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certified, these courses carry a recognized symbol of quality assured training, and when you complete each one, you’ll obtain a number of certified CPD hours to amplify your hiring potential.
This collection features more than 40 hours of training and will walk you through the essentials of editing photos, creating graphics, and designing gripping effects suited for the digital landscape. From retouching images to designing newsletters and fliers, you’ll receive practical training to help you get ahead in the field.
Now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Graphic Design Certification School on sale for $48 CAD [$39 USD].
Source: SyrupDeals
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
