Marvel and Air Miles partner on interactive augmented reality app

Oct 9, 2017

8:32 AM EDT

Spider-Man Homecoming poster
Air Miles customers will now be able to download an augmented reality (AR) app to engage with iconic Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America.
From October 5th to 26th, Air Miles Collectors can receive one of 16 Marvel ‘Micropopz’ characters with every $30 purchase that they swipe their Air Miles card at participating retailers, including Sobey’s, Rexall and Staples.
With the app, users will be able to point at different bullseye targets placed in participating locations to see virtual Marvel superheroes pop out out into the real world.
The app will also provide a brief overview and description of each character featured in the app through this ‘Air Miles Marvel Mania’ promotion. The full list of characters can be found here.

The Air Miles Reward Program app can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.

Image credit: IMDB

