Microsoft officially ends support for Windows Phone 8.1

It’s official: Windows Phone, at least Windows Phone 8.1, is essentially dead.

Just over three years after the operating system’s debut in 2014, those few out there who are still using a Windows Phone 8.1 device will be disappointed to learn that their smartphone will now no longer receive technical support or software updates. This doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that Windows Phone is dead considering Microsoft’s Windows Phone 10 OS is still supported, reportedly sitting at just 0.8 percent of the market.

Windows Phone 7 launched back in 2010 as Microsoft’s response to iPhone and Android, though the operating system failed to gain the traction its competitors garnered. Though the OS featured a unique take on the concept of a smartphone operating system, including a tile-based, highly-customizable home screen, it was held back by a disappointing device line-up and a lack of apps.

Also, and this will likely go down as one of the strangest moves Microsoft has ever made, Windows Phone 7 launched without the ability to copy-and-paste text. Though Windows 8 and subsequently 8.1 were a significant upgrade over Windows 7, it was largely too little too late for Microsoft. The ill-fated partnership between Microsoft and Nokia, which eventually included the purchase of Nokia’s hardware business by the company, also didn’t help matters, as the company continues to wind down its phone division.

While Microsoft claims it remains committed to Windows 10 Mobile, the company seems to be continually winding down its smartphone ambitions. Rumours of an eventual Surface Phone, however, continue to appear occasionally, though an actual device has yet to be revealed.

  • Darren

    I have a Lumia 950 XL running Windows 10, and there are forecasts for OS & software updates for the next 2 years.

    • beyond

      Well thats good to know, I still use the 1520 with Windows 10.

    • Darren

      I hope your phone still gets some love going forward.

  • Elky64

    Currently own the L830, L650 and L950, all running W10M. If what I’m seeing is any indication I for one don’t hold out much hope for the platform. Don’t really feel MSFT is all that committed either as past history, to present, kind of paints a different picture if you ask me.

  • Smanny

    Microsoft was always playing catch-up. They were never leading in the smartphone world. In 2010 OEMs were still paying Microsoft for every device they created, that had Windows installed on it. At that time it was $25 per device. Two years in Microsoft dropped their pricing down to $15 per unit. They were even giving rebaits to OEMs. But when Android was free, and they also didn’t have to wait for Microsoft to support any new hardware, CPUs, GPUs, and more. Android was like the old PC days. Where users could modify or update anything they like on their own smartphones. Windows at this point was more locked down and closer to Apples closed OS’s. Long gone are the days when users could change or modify Windows OS. Then Microsoft made Windows free on mobile devices. But you still had the problem where only Microsoft could add or update the Windows Mobile OS to accommodate newer hardware. Which was arriving all the time. Not to mention Microsoft only supported Qualcomm CPUs. The writing was on the wall, and OEMs didn’t want to make and sell WP devices. Because you had to sell quite a lot of smartphones in order to break even, let alone make a profit. So with Windows Phones low sales numbers after years of being on the market. Basically it was a bad investment for any OEM to design and make a Windows Phone smartphone. This is a great lesson to show the world that even a large company like Microsoft can still fail after all their billions of dollars that they invested in smartphones.

  • TheTechSmith

    If they are still supporting Windows Mobile 10, is this even news? It’s pretty standard practice to eventually drop support for old versions of software when new versions come out. Windows Mobile 10 came out over 1.5 years ago, which is longer than many (most?) Android phones get updates at all. If the manufacturers and carriers of 8.1 phones want to continue support for Windows Mobile, they simply have to upgrade their 8.1 phones to Windows Mobile 10. Whether they bother doing so is another question, but they probably didn’t bother with the 8.1 updates either.

  • Martini

    “Though Windows 8 and subsequently 8.1 were a significant upgrade over Windows 7, it was largely too little too late for Microsoft.”

    Not…really. In 2014 they had built considerable traction because there were finally official apps for programs like Vine and Instagram. That was the best time to own a Windows Phone. Alas, Microsoft failed to release any significant handhelds for the next year and a half. They couldn’t capitalize on their own momentum and official apps either stopped being updated or were pulled entirely. I do miss how lean and snappy the OS was. I still think it had the best UI out of Android, BlackBerry, and iOS, but yes, the serious lack of app support is what did them in.

