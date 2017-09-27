Here’s where you can buy the SNES Classic in Canada

If you aren’t one of the lucky few who managed to secure a pre-order for Nintendo’s $99 CAD SNES Classic, but are still hoping to get your hands on the micro console, below are the various Canadian retailers set to sell the sought-after system.
Since it’s impossible for us to confirm how much SNES Classic stock each retailer will have, we’ll update this post on Friday, September 29th, as the console becomes available and sells out online.
It’s likely that if you’re looking to get your hands on a SNES Classic, you’ll need to move quickly given how fast the NES Classic sold out at retailers when the system launched.
Nintendo, however, says that it has “dramatically increased” SNES Classic production in an effort to meet demand. This means that it’s possible the SNES Classic could be significantly easier to find than the NES Classic.
Best Buy
Rumours are circulating that some Best Buy locations could have as many as 300 SNES Classic’s in stock in-store on launch day, though the retailer is also offering online sales of the console.
In order to promote the system, Best Buy has launched a dedicated SNES Classic microsite. It’s also worth following Best Buy’s RZ Gamers Club Twitter account for updates on the console’s stock.
Here’s Best Buy’s SNES Classic product page.
The Source
The Source’s pre-orders for the SNES Classic were a disaster for the retailer, causing its website to crash as soon as the listing went live. The retailer eventually opted to no longer offer pre-orders, but will sell the SNES Classic on launch day, both in-store and online.
“Thank you for your patience regarding Friday’s Super NES Classic pre-order. We understand this product has been highly anticipated by our customers and it will be available for purchase on launch day, currently scheduled for September 29. At this time, we will not be offering a pre-order for this product. Purchase details will be shared on thesource.ca on launch day,” reads a statement The Source sent to MobileSyrup.
Here’s The Source’s SNES Classic product page.
Toys R Us
Toys R Us is set to sell the SNES Classic both in-store and online on September 29th when the console is officially released.
Here’s a link to Toys R Us’ official SNES Classic product page.
EBGames
While EB Games Canada’s Twitter account has confirmed that the company’s flagship Toronto store will have 500 “walk-in” SNES Classic units available on September 29th, rumours are swirling online that many of the retailers physical stores will have the system in stock.
GOOD NEWS! The SNES Classic will have walk-in quantities @ each of our locations across Canada on Friday! YES, INCLUDING QUEBEC! pic.twitter.com/5KIMJYoHLx
— EB Games Canada (@EBGamesCanada) September 27, 2017
EB Games is also set to sell the SNES Classic online.
Here’s EB Games Canada’s SNES Classic product page.
Other retailers
It’s still unclear if Amazon Canada will sell the SNES Classic, though it’s likely the retailer will, given it listed the NES Classic on its website multiple times as an exclusive offer to Prime members.
MobileSyrup has also been able to confirm that the SNES Classic will be available Quebec. It’s worth noting, however, that not all Canadain retailers will ship the system to Quebec.
Comments