Get a lifetime of online privacy on any of your devices with VPN Unlimited, now 90% off

The web can be described as many things, but private isn’t one of them. Just recently, the United States Congress voted to allow ISPs to sell their customers’ personal data without their permission, setting a grave precedent that could compromise net neutrality worldwide. That’s why it’s important for users to take their browsing privacy into their own hands, and VPNs are playing a major part in the endeavor.
While there are plenty of VPN providers out there, few match the features–and accolades–that VPN Unlimited brings to the table. Named PC Mag’s Top VPN for 2016 and Best VPN Service of September 2016 by TechRadar, VPN Unlimited protects users with a suite of high-level security features that hold your privacy paramount.
VPN Unlimited does the essentials, like encrypting your data so you can browse privately on a public connection, but it goes further by blocking ads, malware, and tracking systems with its newly included DNS Firewall.
What’s more, VPN Unlimited offers unlimited traffic bandwidth and a growing selection of servers around the globe with more than 1,000 servers across over 70 locations in more than 50 countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan.
VPN Unlimited subscriptions are on sale for a limited time. Get a lifetime plan for up to five devices for $60 CAD [$50 USD] or upgrade your plan to support more devices, like the 100 device lifetime plan for $243 CAD [$200 USD].
Source: VPNUnlimited
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts.
