Amazon announces smaller 2nd-gen Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Buttons and new Fire TV

Amazon has announced the second-generation version of its Amazon Echo voice-activated assistant.
While the device retains the same functionality as the original echo, it features a dedicated bass tweeter and a more stout design that’s covered in fabric like its main competitor, the Google Home. Amazon also offers an Oak-coloured variant.
Further, the new Echo is about half the size of the original Echo and is set to go on sale now for $99 USD (about $123 CAD). Given the Echo already featured substantially better sound quality when compared to the Google’s Home, it looks like Amazon’s 2nd generation device is an effort to maintain this crown.
The voice-activated assistant also supports multi-room audio, a feature Echo users have been asking for since its initial release back in 2015, as well as an attempt to take on Sonos. The new Amazon Echo features multi-room audio support, with Amazon even going so far as to sell a three-pack of Echo devices at $50 per device.
Along with multi-room audio, the Echo is now capable of making free calls to the United States, Canada and Mexico for the first time. Google rolled out a similar feature to the Google Home earlier this year.
This isn’t the first new version of the Echo, with Amazon releasing the Echo Dot, a small version of the voice-activated assistant that doesn’t include a built-in speaker, the Echo Show, a version of the device that features a built-in display, and the Echo Look, a camera-equipped iteration, over the last few years.
Unlike Google, however, Amazon has not revealed a roadmap for the release of its Echo devices in the Canadian market despite rampant rumours that the smart home assistant could be coming soon. Apple launched its Google Home voice activated assistant in Canada earlier this year, making it the only standalone voice-activated assistant device to be officially available in Canada.
Along with the new Echo, Amazon also revealed a new $35 USD device called the Connect that’s capable of turning the Echo into a full-fledged landline phone replacement, and $20 bluetooth-enabled Echo Buttons designed to control the voice-activated assistant.
The company also showed off the Echo Plus, a version of the voice-activated assistant that looks like its plastic-clad predecessor, only with improved sound and a built-in smart home hub. Amazon plans to bundle the Echo Plus with a Philips Hue smart lightbulb.
Finally, Amazon also revealed a $70 version of its Fire TV streaming dongle that supports both HDR and Dolby Atmos and is priced at $69, along with the Echo Spot, a $130 version of the new Echo that features a 25.-inch display. The latter device features the ability to make video calls and includes built-in speakers.
We’ve reached out to Amazon for more information about 2nd generation Echo availability, as well as the company’s lined-up of new products in the Canadian market but have no heard back yet.
Source: Amazon
