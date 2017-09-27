Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in October

Each month, Sony and Microsoft discount a variety of video games available through the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, making them free for the duration of the month.
This post will only focus on the free games available for Sony’s suite of consoles in October. The company will offer a set of six games, two for each of its consoles, with some Vita titles supporting Sony’s cross-buy functionality. The free games during the month of October are Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain, Amnesia: Collection, Monster Jam Battlegrounds, Hustle Kings, Hue and Sky Force Anniversary.
Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain is available on PlayStation 4 and is regularly priced at $26.99 CAD.
Amnesia: Collection is available only on PS4 and is regularly priced at $39.99.
Monster Jam Battlegrounds available for PlayStation 3 and is regularly priced at $13.
Hustle Kings available on PlayStation 3 and is regularly priced at $9.99.
As a bonus, Sony says that PS Plus members will also get RIGS: Mechanized Combat League for the PlayStation VR. This marks the first time a PS VR title has been offered as part of PS Plus. Fans will be able to download the game, which normally costs $39.99, from September 5th through November 7th. Earlier this week, Sony also permanently dropped the price of the PS VR in Canada, offering bundles for over $100 off their previous prices.
