Features
PREVIOUS|

Here’s how to use the Amazon Echo in Canada

Jul 7, 2016

11:54 AM EDT

62 comments

Amazon Echo speaker

With the next great platform war set to take place in the world of voice-activated assistants like Google Home and Apple’s new Siri-powered Home app, many Canadian early adopters are gazing jealously at our U.S. counterparts and Amazon’s surprisingly capable Echo.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. Getting your hands on an always-listening Amazon Echo in Canada as well as using the voice-activated device, is a viable option for those not willing to wait for Amazon to finally release its voice-activated assistant north of the wall.

amazonecho-3

While the Echo initially seemed like a joke when it was first revealed, the voice-activated device has slowly evolved into the centre of many people’s smart homes, acting as a hub between disparate devices like the Ecobee and Philips Hue, which actually likely encouraged Apple to open up Siri’s API to third-party developers.

Where to buy it

amazonecho-6

By far the easiest way to buy the Amazon Echo is on a trip to the United States. The Echo is sold in Office Depot, The Home Depot and Best Buy, stores that can easily be found in most cities across the country.

If that isn’t an option for you, your next best bet is eBay, though you’ll need to be willing to shell out the typical exchange rate cost, which amounts to approximately $233 CAD, plus an additional $40 to $60 in most cases (the Amazon Echo is priced at $179 in the U.S.).

A few readers reached out to let us know that the Amazon Echo is also available at B&H photo for $175 USD (about $228 CAD) plus the cost of shipping.

Check the weather

amazonecho-4

You got your hands on an Amazon Echo, but now what can you actually do with it in Canada? Surprisingly, most of the device’s functionality works up here in the great white north.

The ability to check weather, which can be done by saying, “Alexa, what’s the weather like today?,” or similar weather related questions, will show results for the U.S. city you have set as your “home” through Alexa’s desktop app.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to change the Echo’s default setting to a Canadian city, but what you can do is ask Alexa for weather in a specific region of Canada. So instead of saying, “Alexa, what’s the weather like today in my city,” get a little more specific and state, “Alexa, what’s the weather like in Toronto?” Also, though the toggle is buried in the settings, under the weather tab it is possible to change Alexa’s temperature reading from Fahrenheit to Celsius.

Listen to Spotify

amazonecho-2

Despite what other stories claim, a Canadian Spotify account can actually be linked with the Echo, allowing users to say, “Alexa play Blink 182 on Spotify,” to instantly play music through the device’s built in speaker.

It is possible to create a U.S. Spotify account through the power of VPN or DNS switching, but that extra step really isn’t necessary since standard Canadian Spotify accounts also work with Amazon’s voice-activated assistant.

If Spotify functionality isn’t working for you, turn the Echo off and back on again, then leave the device idle overnight. This will push through an update that adds Spotify playback to the Echo. Unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be a way to prompt the update manually.

Control your smart home

amazonecho-5

One of the Echo’s hidden abilities is the fact that it acts as a central hub for a variety of different smart home products.

If you have a device like a Toronto-based Ecobee 3 thermostat hooked up, you’ll be able to change the thermostat’s temperature with basic voice commands.

The same goes for Philips’ Hue lightbulbs. In fact, I would even go far as to say that when paired with the Echo and Alexa, using Hue lightbulbs is actually easier and more convienent than a traditional light switch. As long as you identify the room the lightbulb is set up in, with Amazon’s Echo, you’ll be able to state commands like, “Alexa, turn on the bedroom light,” or, “Alexa, dim the living room lights to 30%,” to create the perfect ambiance for Netflix and chill.

What doesn’t work

amazonecho-1

Disappointingly, the ability to purchase products on Amazon with Alexa voice commands isn’t possible with the Echo in Canada due to shipping issues. Any item that can be used with the Echo’s heavily touted voice ordering functionality, can’t be shipped to Canada.

Also, Amazon Music won’t work either in Canada, unless you set your router to a U.S. DNS address and create a U.S. account, though, Spotify is a vastly superior service anyway. You also won’t be able to download the Android or iOS Amazon Echo app without a bit of tinkering. Getting your hands on the iOS Amazon Echo app requires a U.S. iTunes account, but downloading the Android version only requires installing the app’s .apk.

While I didn’t find many of the Echo’s more obscure third-party apps useful, there are a variety out there from developers like Fitbit, The 7-Minute Workout, Bartending and my personal favourite, “Yo Momma Jokes.” You can, however, also find Wikipedia random facts by saying, “Alexa, Wikipedia potatoes,” annoying everyone in the room around you with inane searches.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

Business

Sep 14, 2017

6:00 PM EDT

Toronto Region consortium launches bid for Amazon’s new North American headquarters

News

Sep 27, 2017

4:09 PM EDT

Amazon announces smaller 2nd-gen Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Buttons and new Fire TV

Syrup Community

Jul 3, 2017

1:48 PM EDT

Poll: Do you think smart speakers are useful?

News

Sep 20, 2017

6:49 PM EDT

Amazon reportedly working on Alexa-powered smart glasses

Comments

  • Syaz

    I’m really hoping that Google Home is launched in Canada… I’ve been toying with Amazon Echo via the Raspberry-Pi DIY version, and it’s okay, but a bit lackluster, particularly as you have to jump through hoops to get it working. Even then, it’s not perfect.

  • David Isaacson

    You can also get it from B&H Photo with free shipping to Canada

  • Minh

    I have an Amazon Echo that I’ve bought from B&H. Works great and definitely a better option than buying from eBay. B&H charged me 13$ to take care of all the customs stuff. Buying on eBay always has all these bogus brokerage import charges from Pitt & Whitney (sp?), UPS. I control my Wink Home automation, HUE system with it and it works without a hitch. The only this is the limitations of having it in Canada as opposed to the US like stated in the article. It also doesn’t have the full capacity to answer random questions Google Now can. As much as I live my echo, I’d wait for Google Home.

    • Maestro Karajan

      What is ‘bogus’ about the Pitney Bowes import charges? It is what it is but I’ve ordered tons of stuff via ebay over the years and never had an issue. It’s a question of how much you’re willing to pay I guess but it’s no more ‘bogus’ than the import charges B&H charges. In this case, $26 CDN for Amazon Echo. Not the $13 you talk about. Shipping is free however which is a nice bonus

    • Minh

      Pitney Bowes prices don’t seem consistent and they are trying to standardize the way people ship through eBay but the service is no better than it would be if they shipped by USPS or any of the other companies. I got charged 13$USD by B&H for brokerage for my Echo which is reasonable compared to the 50$ UPS would have (speculating on the price based on previous exp.)

    • Maestro Karajan

      The prices are obviously variable. It depends entirely on the value of the item you are buying. Obviously the more it costs the more the brokerage fees may be.
      That being said I looked at B&H website today after reading this story and their brokerage costs are $26, not $13 for an Amazon Echo. That hardly seems consistent either…

    • Minh

      I compared same Item, same price range from same location. Different seller, different prices provided by Pitney. Obviously the shipping will differ from one product to another of different price. I’d post my receipt of my purchase from B&H but can’t post pics here.

    • FountainHead

      Agreed. Pitney Bowes has these scamn ‘handling fees’ that are totally arbitrary. UPS is even worse.

    • Viet Do

      “Brokerage charges” have almost nothing nothing to do with the value of the object, import fees are a tax and a completely seperate thing. Brokerage charges are the shipping company charging you money for the minor paperwork that may occur when importing items, shipping companies simply try to get away with as much as possible, the last time I had something shipped to Canada via fedex they charged me 40 dollars brokerage on a 110 dollar package. USPS on the other hand almost never charges me any brokerage fees and fedex charges about 10 bucks. It’s why I’ve stopped ordering from any american seller that ships only via purolator.

  • Stewart McPC

    I installed Amazon Music via APK. Attached my cousin’s US address to my Amazon Music account to the account. From there, I was able to upload my own music to the service. Alex App, same deal, sideloaded the apk to my phone.
    Amazon Echo is amazing. Have had it since May first week.
    Alexa, Shuffle my Music!

  • G Nunchuk

    Ive been using mine in Canada for almost a year now. Amazing how much of the functions do work. Very few (purchases) do not.

    • FountainHead

      The only thing I want to buy is the Dot… and I can’t.

    • G Nunchuk

      I think you need echo before you can use dot

    • FountainHead

      You don’t. Dot works standalone.
      I do have echo already.

    • G Nunchuk

      really? so who needs echo then if you can place a dot on every floor?

    • FountainHead

      You might not, depending on your use case.
      The dot is essentially the Echo minus the full-size speaker (the dot has a much smaller, allegedly much inferior speaker), plus an aux out.
      I bought an Echo when it was new.
      Now I just want a dot to hook up to stereo equipment in another room.

    • Maestro Karajan

      No. You need Echo to use dot. Better check again

    • G Nunchuk

      that’s what I thought…I’m going to add 2 dots on bottom and upper floor to my main floor echo

  • MHD

    Does ordering from Domino’s or calling for an Uber work in Canada?

  • If you live in a border town, just find a ZIP code from the US city nearest you, and set that as your device’s ZIP code. You’ll then get default weather from that city, which is usually a decent indication of your own local weather.

    Also, these things work great with the SmartThings HUB. “Alexa, turn the fireplace on” is working fantastically 🙂

  • Pingback: Amazon previews Prime Day deals - Trindar()

  • Eternal Peril

    If you install the BlueSky skill, you can configure it to a Canadian
    city. So rather than say, what is the weather like in Toronto, Alexa,
    open BlueSky and you get a detailed weather report

  • MHD

    Only $129 today on Amazon prime day sale. I am using Reship.cpm as a US address.

  • caanda45

    So not worth the hassle…..

  • peter

    I’ve been looking and nearly a few times brought a echo of eBay there around $200, only thing stopping me is the fact the google home will soon be released, and from what I’ve been reading it’s far superior and will be on
    the market some time this year!

    • Ron Martin

      Google home may be nice at the start.. until Google gets bored with it and moves on to something else – like they do with so many things.

    • i think saying “ok google” everytime i want something from it is going to get tiring. and i have 2 andriod wear watches, and a droid phone. big fan.

      however saying “Alexa, add apples to my shopping list” doesnt seem annoying. ….. still wish i could change “her” name to Jarvis and have his voice. … but meh.

  • fwiw i have an american amazon account, and can listen to prime music in canada with no dns switching. I ahve 2 Echo’s and use them everyday.

    • Emma Jacobs

      I tried setting up Prime Music through my american amazon account but it wouldn’t accept my billing information (which it forced me to use even with a free account). I just kept going into a billing screen loop, even though it never told me what was wrong. I tried using multiple different CCs too.

    • rehfer

      use an american express card. MC and Visa card numbers tell CC systems they are not American Banks.

    • Emma Jacobs

      Amazing! This sounds really promising because I do have an American Express, and I do not have a US VPN. Did you sign up through the Echo’s $3.99 plan? What did you do about your billing address? I tried converting my postal code to all numbers, but it still wouldn’t accept the address. Did you use a completely false address or a friend/family member?

    • Emma Jacobs

      Also, should I be signing up through the Echo or starting a trial/signup through the website?

  • Keith Berry

    Hey, folks. So I’m looking to a buy a Dot this weekend in the U.S., and here it says I can download and install an Alexa APK on Android, which I did, but it won’t accept my Amazon Canada user and password. Do I need the app to use the Dot or does the app enable more functionality? Either way, is there a way around the sign-in? Thanks!

    • MHD

      Just go to the US Amazon and create an account. You can even use the same credentials. I’m not sure what you can do with the app until there is an Echo associated with your US account.

    • Keith Berry

      Thanks. I registered for a new American Amazon account, and I logged in to the app without issue, but it seems you’re right as it only spins, no doubt looking to pair with a device. I’ll try again once I buy it. I was just curious if anyone knew if they app was an imperative in order to use/operate the Dot.

    • MHD

      The app is essential to configure your device and connect with your wifi.

  • garo

    Well, no option to set up a US bought echo dot in Canada. The wireless won’t recognize the Canadian IP.

    • Chantal M

      It sure does – I got an Amazon Echo from the U.S. for Christmas, and am happily using it in Canada!!

    • garo

      No, you’re not. Unless you call talking to it working. Yes, it’s neat. But the real magic comes in when you use the phone ap. That you can’t install to a Canadian IP. So it goes from functional tool to cute toy. But I do admit, it’s a cute toy!

    • MHD

      Rubbish. I have the Alexa app on my iPad. No matter what app store your phone uses there are plenty of ways to get access to US store apps only … just Google how to do it.

    • carmcarm

      Can you please let me know step by step. what to do. still cant get it to work in canada

    • L Donnelly

      I googled amazon Alexa on a desktop, set up my Alexa account and then configured the dot. Had to use a desktop or laptop, doesn’t work on tablet or phone.

    • Ben D

      I got an Echo dot. Would you be able to share with me how to download the Alexa apps. Which Alexa APK file did you download? I heard it may be a risk to download unknown source. Thanks Ben

    • Bing Fajardo

      what were the initial steps you did to start it? thx.

    • carmcarm

      how did you do it then. cause i cant get mine to work

  • renae roberts

    the reason i want the echo dot is for my son. he is very curious and like to ask random question like why the sky is blue. How does that function work if living in canada? And it wasnt clear but echo dot a stand alone piece and you dont need the full amazon echo in addition?

    • It is a stand alone piece. You do not need an echo.

  • wisegy

    I’m happy to say that the trial period is now over and my echo dot is now streaming Amazon music unlimited without a problem. An unlimited collection of music to play throughout my house at the command of my voice….not a bad deal for $3.99/month US or $5 CAN/month. Thanks Amazon!

    • What’s the quality of the sound like?

    • wisegy

      I have the Dot connected to my audio/video receiver via the 3.5mm cable and the sound quality is fine. If you are not going to connect the Dot to a separate speaker or AV receiver then I suggest buying the Echo with the larger speaker.

  • Pingback: Toronto-based Nanoleaf’s modular Aurora lights will trip you out | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()

  • Pingback: MobileSyrup: Toronto Based Nanoleaf's Modular Aurora Lights will Trip you Out : Nanoleaf.me()

  • Pingback: Amazon to reportedly reveal Alexa-powered devices that can make phone calls in 2017 | Daily Update()

  • Carpereano

    It’s fantastic to see such a useful post. I think it could also be useful for everyone to know how and where to fill a form online. If you ever need to fill out a form, here is https://goo.gl/s6H15X a really useful tool. Very easy to navigate and use.

  • Curlerchic

    Can I set up Alexa while in the US and then take it to Canada and continue using it with that same setup?

    • wisegy

      I don’t think it makes a difference. All the required steps for setup can be done here in Canada. You may just want to download the Alexa app in the US, otherwise you will have to obtain the APK file from a site then transfer to your phone.

  • Pingback: This woman shares her name with voice-activated assistants ‘Alexa’ and ‘Siri’ | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: Ecobee4 smart thermostat with built-in Alexa revealed, but it isn’t launching in Canada | Daily Update()

  • John Rogers

    Has anyone figured out the process to get the “drop in” feature on the dots working in Canada. I have everything else except buying from Amazon working just fine and love it but the “drop in” is still causing me some grief. Any thoughts would be appreciated.

  • Pingback: Amazon announces smaller 2nd-gen Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Buttons and new Fire TV – High Tech Newz()