Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in October

Sep 26, 2017

12:06 PM EDT

0 comments

CraveTV header

Canadian video streaming service CraveTV has a number of shows and comedy specials planned to hit the service for the month of October.

Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to CraveTV this October:

October 1st

Prince: Sign O’ The Times at 9pm ET

October 6th

October 13th

October 14th

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell The Musical 

October 15th

October 27th

Other series streaming on the service include Star Trek Discovery, A Season With Navy Football, as well as the series finale for Episodes on October 8th and Ray Donovan’s season finale on October 29th.

Content leaving CraveTV

  • Bigfootville (October 1st)
  • Engraved on a Nation: Western Swagger (October 4th)
  • Paws For Autism (October 6th)
  • Foo Fighters: Sonic Highway: season 1 (October 16th)
  • Blade Runner (October 23rd)
  • Canada’s Worst Driver: season 8 (October 27th)
  • I Am Giant: Victor Cruz (October 29th)
  • Rosemary’s Baby (October 31st)

Netflix Canada also revealed the programs coming to its services in October.

Related Articles

News

Sep 14, 2017

3:23 PM EDT

CraveTV’s 6-month package is now 15 percent off through Star Trek: Discovery offer

News

Sep 25, 2017

3:22 PM EDT

Star Trek Discovery beams onto CraveTV tonight at 8pm ET

Resources

Sep 1, 2017

11:26 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in September

Comments