Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in October

Canadian video streaming service CraveTV has a number of shows and comedy specials planned to hit the service for the month of October.
Here’s a full list of all of the television shows and movies coming to CraveTV this October:
October 1st
Prince: Sign O’ The Times at 9pm ET
October 6th
- The Defiant Ones
- Salem: season 3
- Demon Exorcist
- Mystery of the Alaskan Mummies
- Werewolves: The Dark Survivors
- Class Divide
October 13th
- Meat Loaf: In and Out of Hell
- Teen Wolf: season 6 episodes 11-20
October 14th
Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell The Musical
October 15th
- White Famous: episode 1 and 2 at 10pm ET.
October 27th
- Masterchef: season 8
Other series streaming on the service include Star Trek Discovery, A Season With Navy Football, as well as the series finale for Episodes on October 8th and Ray Donovan’s season finale on October 29th.
Content leaving CraveTV
- Bigfootville (October 1st)
- Engraved on a Nation: Western Swagger (October 4th)
- Paws For Autism (October 6th)
- Foo Fighters: Sonic Highway: season 1 (October 16th)
- Blade Runner (October 23rd)
- Canada’s Worst Driver: season 8 (October 27th)
- I Am Giant: Victor Cruz (October 29th)
- Rosemary’s Baby (October 31st)
Netflix Canada also revealed the programs coming to its services in October.
