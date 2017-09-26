Samsung is reportedly developing a Windows Mixed Reality Headset

Early next month, Microsoft is planning to launch a variety of Windows Mixed Reality headsets.
While we’ve already seen headsets from manufacturers like Acer, Asus and of course, Microsoft with the HoloLens, it now looks Samsung could be looking to jump into the fold as well.
Twitter user ‘WalkingCat‘ uncovered photos of Samsung’s reported Windows Mixed Reality headset, which appears to include six degrees-of-freedom tracking, similar to other headsets we’ve seen in the past. This allows headsets to feature room-scale tracking similar to the HTC Vive, though without the need for an external tracking device.
Beyond this, however, little is known about Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset, though it looks like it will feature built-in AKG headphones that look very similar to the Oculus Rift’s built-in headphones. Samsung’s headset is also tipped to ship with Microsoft’s previous revealed motion controllers.
Microsoft’s Mixed Reality headsets are set to start launching next month alongside the company’s Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on October 17th. While this headset will mark Samsung’s first foray into Microsoft’s mixed reality platform, it’s far from the from the first time the South Korean company has released a device that features virtual reality.
Both Samsung’s Note 8 and S8/S8+ are compatible with the latest version of the company’s Gear VR headset. Samsung’s flagship devices are also compatible with Google’s Daydream VR platform.
As always, take this leak with caution as it only stems from one source and many publications — including MobileSyrup — haven’t been able to independently verify the information is accurate.
It’s likely that we’ll learn more about Samsung’s Windows Mixed Reality Headset ambitions next week at Microsoft’s October 3rd event. MobileSyrup will be on the ground bringing you all the news direct from the show floor.
Source: Twitter
