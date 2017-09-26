Atari released more details about the AMD-powered Ataribox

Although the console was initially revealed a few weeks ago, Atari has revealed more information about the company’s upcoming modern take on the iconic Atari 2600, the Ataribox.
Atari says that the Ataribox’s Indiegogo campaign will launch in the next month or so and that it will start shipping the device is for 2018. A final price has not been confirmed, but the company expects the cost to range between $249 and $299 USD, which amounts to about $308 and $370 CAD.
The console is set to be powered by a custom AMD Radeon graphics card and processor, though it’s unclear if it’s based on the silicon manufacturer’s current processor and graphics card architecture, or an earlier generation of hardware. More interestingly, however, the Ataribox is set to run Linux, which means it is likely capable of running any game that’s compatible with a Linux PC.
Similar to Nintendo’s NES Classic and upcoming SNES Classic, the Ataribox is set to come preloaded with classic Atari titles. However, the company has yet to reveal which titles will come preloaded with the device.
Atari says the Ataribox will be available in black, red and wood and that it will feature four USB ports, one HDMI port and one SD slot.
It’s important to note that the Atari today is not the same company that created the now 40-year-old Atari 2600, one of gaming’s first home consoles. The brand and company has shifted hands multiple times and is little more than a logo at this point.
That said, the nostalgic side of me still loves to see the Atari 2600’s wood panel design being revived with a modern flare. Atari plans to reveal more about the Ataribox in the coming weeks.
