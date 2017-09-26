Moto Z2 Play now available at Virgin Mobile

Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile has added the Moto Z2 Play to its lineup of devices.
Canadian consumers can pick up the mid-range Motorola device for $0 CAD on a two-year Gold Plan.
Priced at $55, the plan includes 1GB of data per month and 500 Canada-wide minutes. The carrier also has a $45 per month version of its Gold plan that includes data at a pay per use rate.
Alternatively, Canadian consumers can get the the Moto Z2 Play on one of Virgin’s Platinum plans, which start at $90 per month and include 3GB of data.
If Virgin isn’t your first choice when it comes to carriers, the Moto Z2 Play is also available for $0 on Bell, Freedom Mobile and SaskTel. In the case of Freedom Mobile, the Moto Z2 Play is one of the growing list of Android devices that’s fully compatible with the carrier’s Band 66 LTE network.
The Moto Z2 Play launched in Canada on July 5th, 2017. At the time, it was priced at a high $700 and $800 outright, depending on the carrier in question, which made made it less appealing than its predecessor.
Virgin also recently reduced the price of the LG G6 to $0 for some customers.
Source: Virgin
Comments