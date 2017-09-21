News
PREVIOUS|

Shaw registers ‘Shaw Mobile,’ ‘Shaw Mobility,’ and ‘Shaw Wireless’ trademarks

Could a new wireless carrier be in the works?

Sep 21, 2017

11:00 AM EDT

4 comments

Shaw

Shaw Communications purchased Wind Mobile for $1.6 billion (CAD) back in March 2016. At the time, the carrier gathered 940,000 wireless subscribers across Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

Following the acquisition, Alek Krstajic, Wind Mobile’s EVP and president, stated, “with Shaw’s long-term commitment, customer focus and breadth of product offering, we are better positioned to deliver better value and capability to WIND customers. The strength of Shaw as a company and as a brand will provide Canadians with more choice and opportunities to stay connected.”

Today, Krstajic is no longer with the company and the Wind Mobile brand has pivoted and is now known as Freedom Mobile.

However, there could very well be a new wind blowing for Shaw’s telecom business. According to new trademark filing found by MobileSyrup, Shaw has registered “Shaw Mobile,” “Shaw Mobility,” and “Shaw Wireless” with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).

Freedom Mobile Bear

All three trademarks were filed on September 12th, 2017 and formalized on September 14th, 2017. As expected, the descriptions all point to offering wireless services.

There could be a couple of different scenarios on the horizon.

There is a possibility that Shaw is done with the Freedom Mobile brand and Freddy the Freedom Bear. Shaw could completely scrap the brand and simply rebrand the business to fall under the Shaw banner, which would follow all of its other products.

Another option would be for the company to unveil a higher-end option for customers and have Freedom Mobile be its sub-brand, like Bell does with Virgin, Telus with Koodo Mobile and Public Mobile, and Rogers with Fido and Chatr.

Freedom Mobile would be its value play and Shaw Wireless/Shaw Mobility/Shaw Mobile would be the top tier carrier with additional options for customers, such as bundling other products and services that it offers.

Shaw’s latest quarterly earnings report revealed Freedom Mobile’s subscriber base topped 1,106,000.

Source: CIPO

Related Articles

News

Sep 15, 2017

12:21 PM EDT

Freedom’s $40/6GB and $50/8GB plans are back yet again

News

Aug 28, 2017

2:56 PM EDT

Koodo offered user 8GB/$49 through retention program

Features

Jun 15, 2017

6:17 PM EDT

What the CRTC’s ban on carrier unlocking fees means for Canadians

News

Aug 4, 2017

9:57 AM EDT

Shaw launches 12-month student internet plans

Comments

  • Pingback: Shaw registros de Shaw Móvil,’ ‘Shaw de la Movilidad’, y ‘Shaw Wireless marcas – High Tech Newz()

  • Ipse

    Anything sounds better than “Freedom Mobile”. It would indeed make sense to relegate the brand as a value one and have “Shaw Mobile” as the main brand “competing” with Bhellus. At the same price points obviously…cuz who doesn’t want 68$ ARPU?

  • Jon Duke

    I’ll believe it when I see it. Like 10 years ago, I worked at Starchoice. When they got renamed to Shaw Direct, they we’re told internally that they we’re the opening for Shaw to come east and they’d be adding internet and phone service to Shaw Direct to mirrow Shaw. They even broke a deal they had with Distributel telling them they we’re getting internet service of their own and to this day, years later, nothing happened.

  • iamcdn604

    Freedom isn’t free
    It costs folks like you and me