Minecraft cross-play between Xbox One, PC, mobile and VR is now available

Minecraft‘s ‘Better Together’ update is now live, allowing cross-play between Xbox One, PC, mobile, as well as the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR virtual reality versions of the game.
Developer Mojang also says the update will also allow for saved data, purchased content and world progress to be shared between Minecraft games on different platforms.
The Better Together update adds a slew of tweaks, including rebalanced audio, the ability to mute chat messages, and several improvements to the user interface. Parrots, banners, armour stands and other new content have been added as well.
The full list of what’s new to Minecraft can be found here.
The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft will also support cross-platform play, following an update slated for sometime later this year.
Sony, on the other hand, has so far refused to support cross-platform on its PlayStation 4 console. Back in June, PlayStation’s head of global sales and marketing Jim Ryan said that the company needs to look after its user base, with exposure to players on other platforms being something they can’t look over as closely.
“We’ve got to be mindful of our responsibility to our install base,” Ryan told Eurogamer. “Minecraft — the demographic playing that, you know as well as I do, it’s all ages but it’s also very young. We have a contract with the people who go online with us, that we look after them and they are within the PlayStation curated universe. Exposing what in many cases are children to external influences we have no ability to manage or look after, it’s something we have to think about very carefully.”
For its part, Microsoft has said it is “in talks” with Sony to work out cross-platform play between their devices. Earlier this week, Epic Games’ co-op sandbox title Fortnite seemed to inadvertently offer cross-play between Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Source: Minecraft Blog Via: IGN
