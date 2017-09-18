Fornite, the recently released cartoon-styled zombie survival game from Epic Games, the creators of Gears of War and Unreal Tournament, briefly allowed PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers to play together, a first for the two competing consoles.
Reddit user PRE_-CISION-_ was one of the first to take note of the historic moment when he saw a Xbox gamertag while playing the game’s Battle Royale game mode on their PlayStation 4. Xbox gamertags look different than PSN IDs due to the fact they can include spaces. When the redditor turned on their Xbox One to look up the person with whom they had played with, they were able to find the individual, as well as several other Xbox One users that had been in their match.
PS4 and XB1 playing together. Enjoy while you can. Me v the Kid. from FORTnITE
Multiple redditors have since uploaded videos of themselves playing the game on their Xbox Ones with their PS4 friends. While another Redditor posted a picture with him and his son playing the game side by side on their Xbox One and PlayStation 4, respectively.
Earlier this year, Sony said it would not support cross-play functionality with games such as Rocket League and Minecraft, titles that are cross-play compatible between the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One.
However, more recently, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg said Microsoft and Sony were in communication about the possibility of cross-play. “Absolutely, yeah. We’re talking to Sony [about crossplay],” he said at the time, adding, “we’re talking to them and we’re hopeful that they’ll be supportive of it.”
As noted earlier, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers were briefly able to play with one another. In a statement to The Verge, Epic Games said, “We had a configuration issue and it has now been corrected.” On Fortnite’s FAQ, the company says cross-play compatibility is officially unsupported.
Source: Reddit Via: Eurogamer, TheVerge
