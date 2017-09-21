News
BlackBerry Mobile ‘Krypton’ potentially appears in first leaked images

Sep 21, 2017

8:50 AM EDT

8 comments

BlackBerry log on device

After making its way through FCC and Wi-FI Alliance certification without leaking, it appears images of ‘Krypton,’ BlackBerry Mobile’s next device, have finally made their way online.

Leaked image of BlackBerry Mobile 'Kypton' smartphone, comparing it with the KEYone

A user on BBM Channels posted the two images you see in this post, showing the back of the upcoming device. One word of caution: the person who uploaded the two photos says they’re unsure if the device they have is, in fact, Krypton.

Back view of the upcoming BlackBerry 'Krypton'

In an interview with Engadget, François Mahieu, head of global sales for TCL, the Chinese company that currently holds the rights to manufacture phones under the BlackBerry brand, said BlackBerry Mobile’s next smartphone will launch in October.

He also mentioned it will feature IP67 certified water and dust resistance, as well as a battery that’s rated to last more than 26 hours through mixed use.

Other rumours indicate Krypton will feature a Snapdragon 625 or 626 chipset, Full HD display, 4GB of RAM and 4,000mAh battery.

What do you think of Krypton? Tell us in the comment section.

Source: BBM Channel: C0003C1A4Via: CrackBerry

Comments

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    According to FCC filing, this supports Wind band 66, but not sure how considering it has a 625/626. I thought 630 is the first SoC that does.

  • Marshall Davidson

    Until Blackberry can show they have made some decent licensing fees from the sale of KeyOne these other iterations are just background noise. If you can’t sell what you already have on the market there is no indication that’ll change and the past is always prologue here.

    • Captain Pokemon

      I can’t wait for your girlfriend Revolver to counter your comment… LOL

    • Rev0lver

      Why? You jealous? Lots of me to go around.

    • Marshall Davidson

      He’s a joke. Putting that guy on ignore from now on. He hides his profile because he hasn’t got one intelligent thing to say about anything on this website or any story. He trolls everything and anything to get a rise out of people.

    • Rev0lver

      And you’re a coward and an uninformed troll who won’t answer a simple question.

      If you answer the question I will never reply to another one of your comments.

    • Rev0lver

      Factually incorrect yet again.

      So are you Shogun?

  • Surveillance

    I can’t recall the last time I saw a Blackberry in someone’s hands. While the KeyOne is beautiful indeed, I doubt they’ve sold 1000 units in North America. Why bother with yet another device?