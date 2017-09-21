BlackBerry Mobile ‘Krypton’ potentially appears in first leaked images

After making its way through FCC and Wi-FI Alliance certification without leaking, it appears images of ‘Krypton,’ BlackBerry Mobile’s next device, have finally made their way online.
A user on BBM Channels posted the two images you see in this post, showing the back of the upcoming device. One word of caution: the person who uploaded the two photos says they’re unsure if the device they have is, in fact, Krypton.
In an interview with Engadget, François Mahieu, head of global sales for TCL, the Chinese company that currently holds the rights to manufacture phones under the BlackBerry brand, said BlackBerry Mobile’s next smartphone will launch in October.
He also mentioned it will feature IP67 certified water and dust resistance, as well as a battery that’s rated to last more than 26 hours through mixed use.
Other rumours indicate Krypton will feature a Snapdragon 625 or 626 chipset, Full HD display, 4GB of RAM and 4,000mAh battery.
Source: BBM Channel: C0003C1A4Via: CrackBerry
