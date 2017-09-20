Asus ZenFone 4 Max is now available in Canada for $299 unlocked

Asus has announced that ZenFone 4 Max is now available in Canada. The phone is part of the ZenFone 4 Series of devices revealed last month and has since been released in Asian markets.
The ZenFone 4 Max’s key specifications include:
- 5.5 inch display
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of internal storage (expandable via a microSD card)
- 5000 mAh battery, which can also act as a power bank device for other phones
- Micro-USB (as opposed to USB-C)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
- Two rear cameras — a 13-megapixel main camera and a 120 degree wide-view camera
The ZenFone 4 Max costs $299 CAD and is available in pink, silver and black. Currently, Canada Computers carries the phone in-store, although it’s on back-order at the moment. Staples has confirmed the phone will launch in-store sometime in October.
It’s worth noting that there’s currently no word on whether the standard ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, or ZenFone 4 Max Pro, which are also a part of the ZenFone 4 Series, will end up coming to Canada.
Source: Business Wire
Comments