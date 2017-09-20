News
Asus ZenFone 4 Max is now available in Canada for $299 unlocked

Sep 20, 2017

4:30 PM EDT

3 comments

Asus ZenFone 4 Max colours

Asus has announced that ZenFone 4 Max is now available in Canada. The phone is part of the ZenFone 4 Series of devices revealed last month and has since been released in Asian markets.

The ZenFone 4 Max’s key specifications include:

  • 5.5 inch display
  • 3GB of RAM
  • 32GB of internal storage (expandable via a microSD card)
  • 5000 mAh battery, which can also act as a power bank device for other phones
  • Micro-USB (as opposed to USB-C)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
  • Two rear cameras — a 13-megapixel main camera and a 120 degree wide-view camera

The ZenFone 4 Max costs $299 CAD and is available in pink, silver and black. Currently, Canada Computers carries the phone in-store, although it’s on back-order at the moment. Staples has confirmed the phone will launch in-store sometime in October.

It’s worth noting that there’s currently no word on whether the standard ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, or ZenFone 4 Max Pro, which are also a part of the ZenFone 4 Series, will end up coming to Canada.

Source: Business Wire 

Comments

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    Someone should give an email to Frank Phone about this…

  • Jon Duke

    Kind of expensive for a snapdragon 435.

  • Jason

    5.5in screen, dual sim plus sd card, 5000mah battery, $300, well I’m sold