Asus accidentally reveals upcoming ZenFone 4 devices on its website

Asus accidentally revealed four new devices from its fourth generation ZenFone line on its French website this week.
Pictures of the Asus ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and 5.2-inch ZenFone 4 Max emerged on the website alongside specification details.
The self-inflicted leak follows the debut of the first phone in the ZenFone 4 lineup, the ZenFone 4 Max, which quietly debuted in Russia in early July 2017.
Pictures of the Asus ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and 5.2-inch ZenFone 4 Max emerged on the brand’s French website.
The ZenFone 4 (shown above) features a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 3,300mAh battery, dual rear-facing camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It costs €499 (about $750 CAD) and is available in black and white.
Its predecessor, the ZenFone 3, has a 5.5-inch Super IPS+ display, Snapdragon 625, 4GB RAM, 3,000mAh battery and 16-megapixel rear-facing camera.
The ZenFone 4 Selfie has a Snapdragon 430 processor, 5.5-inch IPS 1280 x 720 pixel display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 3,000mAh battery, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual front-facing camera setup with one 20-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor with a flash. It is priced at €299.99 (about $450 CAD).
The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro looks identical to the Selfie, but is amped up in the specs department.
It has a Snapdragon 625 processor, 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and dual front-facing camera setup with one 24-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor. It comes in at €399.99 (about $600 CAD).
The ZenFone 4 Max uses the same title as the model debuted in Russia, but features a smaller battery screen. It has a 5.2-inch IPS 1280 x 720 pixel display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 4,100mAh battery, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor.
All the devices are launching with Android Nougat 7.0, several steps behind the most recent 7.1.2 release, which may be a cause for concern for Android enthusiasts considering Asus’ iffy track record for updates.
Pricing, however, is likely to be favourable, considering Asus’ current Canadian moderate mid-range price tags.
It’s as yet unclear how many of these devices will come to Canada.
Via: Android Police, The Verge
Comments