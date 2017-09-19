These are Spigen’s top iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases

Just like we have in the past with smartphones like the G6, S8/S8+ and the Note 8, we’re taking a quick look at the top enclosures from Spigen’s line of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases.

Some of the manufacturer’s offerings, particularly the popular ‘Tough Armor 2’ and ‘Neo Hybrid 2,’ have been updated with subtle design improvements that aim to give the cases a new dose of visual flair and — in some cases — even new features.

Below are a selection of some of Spigen’s top iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases:

Tough Armor 2

While the Tough Armor 2 case is a little too bulky for my taste, I can see why some people would opt for Spigen’s more heavy-duty offering this year given the iPhone 8 features an all-glass body.

The case features two layers, one designed for shock absorption and the other for scratch protection. Also, unlike past Tough Armor cases, Spigen has added a kickstand to this version, which will come in hand for anyone that often watches video content on their iPhone hands-free.

It’s also worth noting that Spigen says the case is Mil-Grade Protection certified. All in, while the Tough Armor is too bulky for me, if protection is what you’re after when it comes to the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, the case is tough to beat.

The case comes in ‘Gunmetal,’ ‘Rose Gold,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Satin Silver,’ and ‘Champagne Gold’ colour variants.

Spigen’s Tough Armor 2 case is available for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

Neo Hybrid 2

Of all of Spigen’s cases, the Neo Hybrid is likely my favourite. Its two-part design offers ample protection, without adding a significant amount of bulk. In many ways, the Neo Hybrid is just a slimmer version of the Tough Armor 2 and this is definitely a good thing.

I’m also a fan of the geometric lines on the rear of the case as they give the Neo Hybrid 2 some much-needed visual flare. Overall, the case’s flexible body and rigid, shock-resistant bumper frame walk the delicate balance of protection and style in a way that many case manufacturers are often aiming for.

The case comes in ‘Gunmetal,’ ‘Satin Silver,’ and ‘Champagne Gold.’

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid 2 case is available for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

Neo Hybrid Herringbone

A variation of the standard Neo Hybrid case, the ‘Herringbone’ version offers a few unique design choices, as well as the Herringbone print, as you may have guessed already. The case also features a reinforced bumper to help with higher drops and features the same two-part design as the standard Neo Hybrid.

It is worth noting that the Herringbone Neo Hybrid feels a little more stylish and ergonomic than the standard version fo the case.

The case comes in ‘Gunmetal,’ ‘Burgundy,’ ‘Satin Silver,’ ‘Shiny Black,’ ‘Champagne Gold,’ and ‘Pale Dogwood.’

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid Herringbone is available for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

Ultra Hybrid 2

Spigen’s ‘Ultra Hybrid 2’ case comes in a few different variations. For those looking to show off the design of the device, there’s the ‘Crystal Clear’ version (seen above) that’s actually surprisingly resistant to scratches and discolouration. Other versions of the case, however, feature coloured edges (I prefer these ones).

Over the original Ultra Hybrid, the new version features a PC back that’s designed to avoid unwanted indents that sometimes occur with cases of this kind. While I’ve only used the case for a few hours, it certainly seems to be an improvement over Spigen’s first generation Ultra Hybrid case. Finally, just like many of Spigen’s cases, each corner also features the manufacturer’s Air Cushion Technology that consists of a slightly raised bumper designed to protect the smartphone from accidental falls.

The case comes in ‘Rose Crystal,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Mint,’ ‘Crystal Clear.’

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid 2 case is available for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

Liquid Crystal 2

If the Ultra Hybrid isn’t enough for you in terms of showing off the iPhone 8’s design, the ‘Liquid Crystal’ is likely the case you’ve been looking for. While the enclosure doesn’t offer a significant amount of protection when compared to other cases in Spigen’s line-up, it does manage to compromise the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus’ design the least.

On the downside, I also find the Liquid Crystal Case to feel a little sticky, especially in warm weather. This made the case difficult to slide into my pocket at times. It is also worth noting that Spigen says the case is scratch- and scuff-resistant, and while I only used the case for a brief period of time, those claims seem to be accurate. If you’re looking for a simple, thin, no-frills case for the iPhone 8, this one is a good option.

The case comes in ‘Crystal Clear,’ ‘Matte Black,’ and ‘Shine Blossom Nature.’

Liquid Crystal Matte Black

Simply because the Matte Black version of Spigen’s Liquid Crystal case amounts to what is likely my favourite entry in the accessory manufacturer’s new iPhone 8 line next to the Neo Hybrid 2, I’ve opted to give the variation its own mini review.

Unlike the standard Liquid Crystal case, the ‘Matte Black’ iteration doesn’t feature the often annoying sticky feel of the standard version. Instead, the Matte Black Liquid Crystal case is smooth and slides in and out of my pocket easily. However — just like the Liquid Crystal version — Spigen’s Matte Black enclosure doesn’t provide ample protection for the smartphone.

Make no mistake, this case is certainly more about style than protection, though for someone, like myself, who only wants to safeguard the iPhone 8 from light drops, it could amount to more than enough protection to prevent minor scrapes and bumps.

Spigen’s Liquid Crystal 2 case is available for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

You can find Spigen’s entire iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus collection at this link.

