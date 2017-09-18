Video is the fastest growing mobile ad format globally

With a great many people having access to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms on their smartphones, the audience for video advertisement content on mobile is massive.
Indeed, this “Shift to Video” — as industry experts are dubbing it — has made video the fastest growing mobile ad format, according to global real-time advertising platform Smaato.
What’s more, Smaato says that new data in its Q2 2017 Global Trends in Mobile Advertising Report shows publisher spending on video has risen 142 percent from last quarter.
Specifically, while full-screen ads accounted for two-thirds of overall mobile video ad spending, it was rewarded video — where users are offered in-app bonuses in exchange for viewing video content — that was actually the fastest growing ad format. In the second quarter of 2017, rewarded video and impressions nearly doubled (96 percent),with spending for the format increased by 153 percent.
Gaming apps in particular are adopting rewarded video more often, with ad spending on the format in increasing 242 percent from last quarter.
In other words, mobile game players shouldn’t be surprised to see more of these kinds of ads pop-up in the future.
On a broader level, countries in the Americas fuelled global Q2 mobile ad spending growth, with Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and the U.S. contributing to the region’s highest Q2 mobile advertising growth over the same quarter last year.
Platform-wise, 57 percent of advertising spend went towards Android devices, thanks to its massive market share, leading to a reach of 75 percent of total unique mobile users worldwide. On the other hand, iOS came out on top eCPMs, or effective cost per mile, which is calculated by dividing total earnings by the total number of impressions (in thousands).
“In a recent IAB [Interactive Advertising Bureau] survey, advertisers suggested they plan to spend more than half of their ad budgets on video this year,” said Ragnar Kruse, CEO and co-founder of Smaato. “We are seeing this become a reality across Smaato’s platform, as mobile video is the fastest-growing segment of our business. Based on what we are seeing, we expect mobile video to continue its high growth and become the dominant medium in the years ahead.”
Image credit: Google
Comments
Pingback: Video is the fastest growing mobile ad format globally | Daily Update()
Pingback: Video is the fastest growing mobile ad format globally – High Tech Newz()