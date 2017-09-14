News
FCC filing confirms LG as Pixel 2 XL manufacturer

Sep 14, 2017

1:28 PM EDT

Google Pixel

Following in the footsteps of its smaller sibling, the Pixel 2 XL has made its way through the U.S.’s Federal Communications Commission wireless certification process.

Unlike when the Pixel 2 passed through FCC certification, there’s little in the way of revelatory information contained in this filling, which was spotted by Android Police. The one notable tidbit is that the filing confirms LG is manufacturing the Pixel 2 XL.

By contrast, the Pixel 2’s journey through FCC certification confirmed that Google’s next 5-inch smartphone will feature an “Active Edge” pressure-sensitive side frame and Snapdragon 835 processor. The filing also confirmed HTC is manufacturing the device.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to get our first official look at the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google announced today that it will officially announce the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4th.

Source: FCC Via: Android Police

