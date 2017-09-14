Well-known leaker Evan Blass has revealed images of the upcoming Nokia 2 entry level smartphone in black and white.
Unfortunately, the tipster doesn’t say much else about the smartphone except for telling his followers not to expect small bezels for an “entry level” phone.
Nokia 2 pic.twitter.com/IPp6Qvxp8o
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 14, 2017
While Blass doesn’t say much about the Nokia 2, leaker Roland Quandt tweeted earlier today about the Nokia 2 having a large 4,000mAh battery, information that he found within the device’s FCC documents. Further, the Nokia 2 seems to have four variants, as there are four model numbers for a HMD Global smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery: TA-1029, TA-1007, TA-1023 and TA-1029.
While the Nokia 2 will reportedly have an impressive battery, other specs reported on by GizBot are less exciting, including a 5-inch 720 x 1280 display and low-end Snapdragon 212 processor.
It’s currently unclear whether this rumoured device will come to Canada, though it’s possible — considering the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 are available on Amazon.ca.
