iPhones compared: From the iPhone SE to the iPhone X

Apple announced three new devices at its recent hardware event: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the 10th anniversary iPhone X edition.
Here are all the specs for those three devices in one glorious place, plus a comparison to its five most recent predecessors, the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone SE.
Source: Rogers
Comments
