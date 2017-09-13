Features
iPhones compared: From the iPhone SE to the iPhone X

Sep 13, 2017

10:03 AM EDT

6 comments

iphone 8

Apple announced three new devices at its recent hardware event: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the 10th anniversary iPhone X edition.

Here are all the specs for those three devices in one glorious place, plus a comparison to its five most recent predecessors, the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone SE.

iPhone compare

Source: Rogers

Comments

  • FirstLine

    Way to many models.

    • Dimitri

      Same can be said about Samsung, LG and the rest which have multiple devices out.

    • Jon Duke

      Except the S7 line and the S8 line look nothing alike. A consumer could easily see the difference even without knowing technology. The iPhones all look the same. I don’t care that you will reply the internals are different, common folks don’t know/care. Way too many copies of the same phone for Apple. Point blank.

  • Dimitri

    This is how you guys should make ur compare charts! Hate the way u guys do urs.