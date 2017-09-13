Contest: Win a 64GB iPhone 8!

To celebrate the 10 anniversary of the iPhone, Apple announced the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. All come with improved features and specs.
Even if you aren’t planning to splurge on an iPhone X, the iPhone 8 has notable upgrades from the iPhone 7 with its fast charging capabilities to an improved camera.
On the video side of things, the iPhone 8 also saw some serious upgrades. The phone can now record 240 frames per second at 1080P HD, with improved video quality to boot. Plus, for change-averse iPhone users, the all familiar home button is still present.
The iPhone 8 has a starting price at $929 in Canada and we have one of these beauties for you to possibly win! This giveaway gets you a shot at taking home your own iPhone 8 without spending a dime.
