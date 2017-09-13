Google teases October 4th announcement, says we should ‘ask more of your phone’

Following several rumours, Google seems poised to unveil new devices on October 4th.
Earlier speculation hinted a Pixel-focused media event would happen on October 5th, however, a billboard has popped up in Boston, which was first spotted by DroidLife, states the tagline “Ask more of your phone” and “Oct. 4.” with the Google branding.
If accurate, Google could very well announce the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL flagship smartphones on this date. As for specs, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will feature Snapdragon 835 processors, 4GB of RAM, pressure-sensitive frames, front-facing speakers, both be IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, and have ‘always-on’ displays.
Source: DroidLife
