News
PREVIOUS|

Google teases October 4th announcement, says we should ‘ask more of your phone’

Sep 13, 2017

8:05 PM EDT

3 comments

Pixel XL rear facing camera

Following several rumours, Google seems poised to unveil new devices on October 4th.

Earlier speculation hinted a Pixel-focused media event would happen on October 5th, however, a billboard has popped up in Boston, which was first spotted by DroidLife, states the tagline “Ask more of your phone” and “Oct. 4.” with the Google branding.

If accurate, Google could very well announce the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL flagship smartphones on this date. As for specs, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will feature Snapdragon 835 processors, 4GB of RAM, pressure-sensitive frames, front-facing speakers, both be IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, and have ‘always-on’ displays.

Google Pixel

Source: DroidLife

Related Articles

News

Aug 25, 2017

9:10 AM EDT

Bell puts Silver Google Pixel on ‘End of Life’ status

Resources

Aug 18, 2017

8:02 AM EDT

How to turn your phone’s camera into a Pixel camera

News

Sep 6, 2017

7:43 AM EDT

Pixel 2 to feature Snapdragon 835, not 836 as previously rumoured

Comments

  • Steve

    I also hope they launch a new tablet. My nexus 9 is dated and won’t buy a Pixel C since it’s 2 years old

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    no worth it they’ll want too much money for it no phone is worth over 400 Dollars

  • Philippe Hamel

    and make an update on google now, drains batrery and wayyyy too much notification, can’t get rid of it