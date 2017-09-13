DxOMark has announced the testing methods for how it scores smartphone cameras has changed.
Within the last few months DxO has gathered data on how people use their smartphone cameras in 2017, resulting in a new testing and scoring system that aims to better reflect how people use their smartphone cameras.
It was only natural that DxO updated its testing, considering the group designed its previous model in 2012.
DxOMark now evaluates depth effect and zoom features, motion capture, very low light performance and includes a complete overhaul of its existing test protocols and scores.
DxOMark has reviewed a few of its previously tested smartphones under the new parameters. So far, DxOMark has retested the iPhone 7, giving it a new score of 85 from the original 86, the iPhone 7 Plus, which received a score of 88 down from its original 89 score, and the Galaxy S6 edge, giving it an 82 from its original score of 87.
Further DxO re-examined the HTC manufactured Google Pixel smartphone which received a score of 90 — one higher than its original score. The HTC U11, however, retained its 90, no longer giving it the highest rank among smartphones and tying it with the Google Pixel.
It’s currently unclear if DxO will retest all previous smartphones, though it would be interesting to see how the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 hold up against the new testing system.
With the iPhone X unveiling a new dual 12-megapixel camera setup with OIS, and Google yet to release its Pixel for the year, the Pixel and U11 might not be able to hold their top scores for too much longer.
Source: DxOMark
