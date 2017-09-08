YouTube HDR playback option appearing for some Galaxy S8 users

It appears Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners are now able to use their smartphones to watch high dynamic range (HDR) videos on YouTube.
Reddit user DeadmanIncYB spotted the update when he went to watch an HDR-capable video on his S8+. Some Reddit users are reporting that the functionality, while available on their S8 device, isn’t working flawlessly.
For instance, one top-rated comment within the thread says it’s impossible to make a video go full-screen after picking an HDR playback option, while another mentions that non-HDR playback options are unavailable if the user decides to switch to HDR.
If you own an S8 or S8+, try watching the above video, which is a showcase of just what HDR can do, with your fancy Samsung smartphone. Make sure to tell us if the experience is buggy.
Source: Reddit
