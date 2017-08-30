Nintendo Switch back in stock at Best Buy and Staples Canada

Are you still interesting in scoring the Nintendo Switch, or have you decided to wait and grab the SNES Classic? Well, for those who want the Switch, we have some good news for you. The home console-portable hybrid system is now in stock at Staples and Best Buy Canada for $399.
Staples is only offering the Switch variant that includes the grey Joy-con controllers, while Best Buy is selling both neon red and blue and grey Joy-con packages.
If you’re interested in buying the Switch, you’;ll probably want to head on over and buy it now before it sells out, which usually only takes a few minutes. You can find the Staples listing here, while the Best Buy listing for the grey Switch variant is located here, along with the neon red and blue version here.
