Keep your browsing private with Private Internet Access VPN, now 60 percent off

There’s no debating the convenience that comes with surfing the web on public Wi-Fi, but what most users don’t know is that you expose yourself to a myriad of hacking and surveillance risks when you browse on an unsecured network. That’s why Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have surged in demand.
These services route your browsing traffic through an encrypted tunnel, effectively hiding your movements from snoopers and hackers, regardless of your own network’s security.
Now, the market is packed with VPNs of all shapes and sizes, but few match the level of comprehensive protection that Private Internet Access brings to the table. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by PC Mag, Private Internet Access ensures your browsing stays private by combining top-level encryption technology with ad and malware-blocking tools.
This VPN lets you surf the web under the radar thanks to its location cloaking feature, which not only masks your IP address but also allows you to access content that might otherwise be censored based on your location. What’s more, Private Internet Access works on up to five devices simultaneously and includes a built-in killswitch that shuts down traffic if you lose connection, protecting your privacy even when disaster hits.
Two-year subscriptions for Private Internet Access VPN typically go for $207 CAD, but you can sign up now for $75 CAD [$60 USD].
Source: PVPN
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments