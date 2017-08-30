Pixel and Nexus owners with compatible devices can download and install the Android 8.0 Oreo over-the-air (OTA) update now.
Just like the previously reported factory image update, the process is a little time-consuming.
However, unlike the previously reported factory image update, which restored devices to their factory settings, the OTA update will not erase your device during the installation process.
For those Nexus and Pixel users still waiting for an OTA update notification, Google has previously said that OTA updates will roll out “Soon.”
What that means, however, is not entirely clear. Some of us here at MobileSyrup have received an OTA update notification, while others are still waiting.
Have you received the OTA update to Android Oreo? Let us know in the comment section.
Source: Google
Update: 30/08/17: Article previously stated that the bootloader needs to be unlocked in order to manually install an OTA update. This is not true and the article has been amended to reflect that.
