News
PREVIOUS|

You can install Android’s Oreo OTA update right now if you’ve got a compatible Pixel or Nexus device [Update]

Aug 30, 2017

10:31 AM EDT

3 comments

Android Oreo

Pixel and Nexus owners with compatible devices can download and install the Android 8.0 Oreo over-the-air (OTA) update now.

Just like the previously reported factory image update, the process is a little time-consuming.

However, unlike the previously reported factory image update, which restored devices to their factory settings, the OTA update will not erase your device during the installation process.

For those Nexus and Pixel users still waiting for an OTA update notification, Google has previously said that OTA updates will roll out “Soon.”

What that means, however, is not entirely clear. Some of us here at MobileSyrup have received an OTA update notification, while others are still waiting.

Have you received the OTA update to Android Oreo? Let us know in the comment section.

Source: Google

Update: 30/08/17: Article previously stated that the bootloader needs to be unlocked in order to manually install an OTA update. This is not true and the article has been amended to reflect that.

Related Articles

SyrupCast

Aug 25, 2017

3:01 PM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 135: Note’s return won’t save you from Rogers’ rising prices

News

Aug 28, 2017

4:02 PM EDT

Google launches new certified devices program to improve Android security

News

Aug 25, 2017

7:02 AM EDT

Instagram rolls out ‘community-inspired’ rainbow face filter

News

Aug 29, 2017

1:32 PM EDT

Google announces ARCore, an augmented reality successor to Tango

Comments

  • LeTricolore

    I checked for an update last night, and received the OTA one on my Pixel XL. A bunch of people over at Reddit also did.

  • Luc Lafreniere

    Nexus 6P owner, no update and I just checked again now.

  • cnoteis

    Beta channel got it the same day as release