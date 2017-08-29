Apple’s ARkit aims to beat Google’s ARCore in the race to make AR mainstream

When Apple releases the consumer version of iOS 11 in a few weeks, among of a flurry of standard, expected operating system updates, the tech giant is also unleashing the first wave of third-party ARKit-developed apps.

While ARKit's capabilities are far from those of Google's now essentially dead Tango platform, the fact that the development tool has the potential to reach a wider audience when compared to competitors gives it an advantage in the burgeoning augmented reality space.

Likely in an effort to better compete with Apple's ARKit, the same can now also be said about Google's recently announced ARCore, an Android-based development platform that aims to retain the technological capabilities of Tango, while offering compatibility with as many Android devices as possible. Given ARCore has only just been revealed, it remains unclear how powerful it really is. It's also worth noting that Google's new AR platform only supports Samsung's Galaxy S8 and the Google Pixel, though the company has a goal of hitting 100 million users in the near future.

Apple has often been accused of putting on a facade and pretending it developed new technology that other companies had been experimenting with for years. While this claim is frequently accurate in most cases, Apple does have a knack for bringing burgeoning technology to the masses, often by tweaking it to be more accessible and user-friendly. The tech giant is hoping this will happen again on the development side of things, despite not offering creators the most technically capable hardware to build their AR apps for.

In the case of AR, overlaying the virtual world on top of reality, Apple wants people to associate the tech with more than just Pokemon Go and dancing hot dog Snapchat filters. Unlike Google's Tango offering, however, ARKit is not capable of mapping a three-dimensional space like Tango, resulting in the platform's inability to take precise measurements into account when running augmented reality apps. It's unclear if ARCore will be able to map out physical space in the same way Tango was.

Apple, however, is hoping that ARKit's hardware limitations won't matter because the development tool is compatible with all of the company's devices that feature its A9 and A10 processor (basically phones dating back to the iPhone 6s), amounting to approximately 500 million devices worldwide. The company also says it has placed an emphasis on ensuring tasks like the reflection of light, colour temperature and shadows, are easier for developers to implement properly in their AR apps.

This is why Apple's Craig Federighi described ARKit as "the largest AR platform in the world," during the development kit's reveal at WWDC back in June.

When it comes to Tango, which Google says was designed to serve as a starting point and a proof of concept for something bigger, a specific smartphone is required; the Phab 2 Pro, which is no longer officially available in Canada, or the recently revealed ZenFone AR, inherently limiting the audience of Google's platform significantly -- this is much less of an issue for Apple.

While Twitter accounts like @madewithARkit, as well as MobileSyrup's recent partnership with Tom Emrich's We Are Wearables, are already making an effort to document the cool, experimental apps developers are creating with Apple's new augmented reality tool, the tech giant recently showed off a number of previously unrevealed in-development ARKit Projects, many from significant partners.

It's important to note that it's unclear if these projects will be available when ARKit apps roll out along with iOS 11. Many of them are in very early stages of development.