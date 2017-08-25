Cineplex offers one week of Tuesday-priced tickets across Canada

Starting now and until August 31st, Cineplex is offering Canadian movie goers the chance to see almost any showing of any movie for the cost of a Tuesday ticket.
Tuesday pricing sees the cost of a regular movie ticket reduced by about half. The promotion includes regular, 3D, UltraAVX 3D and IMAX — but not VIP — showings.
It’s all part of the company’s on going 30 Days of Summer promotion and comes amid a weak summer blockbuster season.
If you’re reading this story and need to know how it’s mobile-related, it’s not — though I suppose one could buy said tickets with the Cineplex Mobile app. In any case, don’t shot the messenger.
If you’re looking for a recommendation, I saw Wind River, the latest Taylor Sheridan-penned movie (the writer behind Sicario and Hell or High Water) yesterday and really enjoyed it.
