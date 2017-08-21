Poll: How much is your monthly wireless bill?

News
How much do you pay the carrier each month?

Aug 21, 2017

7:02 AM EDT

58 comments

Rogers

It seems like the Canadian carriers are always battling back and forth to retain subscribers and also attract new customers.

Last week, Freedom, Videotron, Public Mobile, Rogers, Bell, Koodo and Telus all offered up decent promo deals that gave customers a higher than normal amount of monthly data at a respectable price.

We are curious to see what monthly price plan you are on and what data offering you have. Are you paying $60 per month for 6GB data, 10 GB for $100, 7GB for $77 or at another price?

Let us know in the comments below!

Comments

  • Justin Brooks

    $38.42 after taxes for 4GB plan with Public Mobile.

  • Olivier

    58$ for 8GB with Fido (Quebec) + 2GB free 24 months loyalty offer after threatening them I would switch with Videotron for same offer.

  • Ghenosis

    Bell 12GB/Unlimited US&Canada calling $75/mo SK in BC w/ 30% EPP. $58 after tax.
    Koodo 6GB/Unlimited Canada calling + 1000 Bonus LD Minutes $48/mo QB in BC w/ 30% EPP. $37 after tax.

  • CmdrKeen4

    $40 + $15 tab charge for 1GB data from Koodo with 500 minutes calling.

  • QAM_FREQ

    Fido – $75 BYOP plan, includes 10GB and unlimited national talk + $5 Value Pack that includes full vm and $0.01 / min calls to the US. So $80 / month + taxes. Ontario.

  • Jeff Forrest

    Bell New Brunswick – $65/month times 4 phones…unlimited everything and an added $80/month for 10 GB of shared data

  • Werdner

    Rogers – $50 – 6GB data, unlimited North American calling, VM, texts, etc

    • It’s Me

      Had that same plan for $53 for many years until all of the credits disappeared. Great that you still have it…Corp plan?

  • Sophia

    $45/month for 6 GB data, unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited international texting & vm with Virgin Mobile

  • Ryan Griver

    $55 6GB unl CDA talk, Intl TXT, visual VM

  • Gregg Lowden

    $145 for 20GB, unlimited anywhere voice, text, enhanced VM. Share plan. That’s Ontario being Rogered by the highest rates, least competition

  • hoo dat

    WIND/Freedom works very well for me. Grandfathered on the old US roaming plan ($50) which gives me: 10GB; Unlimited Canada/US calling, SMS/MMS; international texts; US roaming (full data; 2,400mins calling p/m), etc.

    Granted my average speeds may not match LTE but they’re completely usable (currently I’m averaging 14Mb/s on 3G) and reliability really isn’t an issue anymore and I’ve never had an issue with their footprint. I’m able to watch HD streaming video (Netflix, etc) without buffering and stalling. Not much of a gamer.

  • Pierre Alexandre

    I’m with Fido, 69$ for 8GB, Unlimited Canada-Wide Minutes, Unlimited Text, Picture and Video Messages from Canada to U.S. & Intl Mobile Numbers, Voicemail and the Premium Calling Rate

  • James Arsenault

    $ 77 a month, unlimited canada and USA text only, no voice 6 GB from Bell

  • Jesse

    $75 CAN-US plan 10GB of data, unlimited Call/text.

  • Mike

    I’m paying $75/line for 15GB each. I only have two lines, so I’m paying $150.00 a month for 30gb shared with Telus. I am in NS, but I did the whole activate your line with a SK address and phone number, and port your local number over later and change your address through self serve. I’m pretty happy. 🙂

  • slavitch

    $38/month for 4 phones on Public Mobile. One line is discounted $12 a month A few dollars each month for interprovincial talk. $40 for each roaming trip to the US gives unlimited talk text and 1.25gb data. Globally I use another SIM. I buy my own phones.

  • katharma81

    4 euro for 1000 minutes talk and 1Gb Vodafone Greece.

  • Patrick Beliveau

    153 for 4 lines.
    6GB each line. (+unlimited music which has now turned into 2GB extra each line so 8GB total)
    Unlimited calls in Canada and the US. Unlimited text

    works out to 33.99/line + tax. Videotron. We’re in Ottawa.

  • Sam

    $60/month for 5 GB of data per month with 5 lines.. so 25 GB of data between 5 people. Its current plan though so i can upgrade on contract without losing my plan which is nice. With Bell in Ontario

  • Gino Jongenelen

    $40 for 50GB data and unlimited text/calls. The Netherlands

    • Leif Shantz

      We would dream of those plans but know it will never come….
      Maybe in the year 3000????

    • Gino Jongenelen

      Keep dreaming then 😉

    • Leif Shantz

      Lol

  • Jordih

    PC Mobile $38/mo + $6/per GB

  • Jonathon Taylor

    $70/month: Unlimitede Canada-wide calls and texts, Call ID, call waiting, call forwarding, call display, 3-way calling, voicemail. 6GB of data. Plus Unlimited calls and texts from Canada to USA and unlimited texts from Canada to any international number. Telus in Northern Ontario.

  • Stephen_81

    Rogers Ontario
    $290/mo 30GB sharable data
    3 Canada wide lines 1 with voicemail to text
    1 Data only line

  • Ben

    I’m in QC : 53,47$ all in (46,06$ + tx) for unlimited calls, texts, etc Canada wide and 7 GB with Rogers (57$ plan minus 20% corp discount).
    It is a BYOD plan obviously.

  • Trotsky

    Videotron
    $54.40/month
    Unlimited Canada-wide calls and texts and the usuals
    Voicemails forwarded to my e-mail address
    14GB of data

    • Leif Shantz

      14 GB???? You’re kidding???

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    With Freedom/wind have been with them since 2011 on The Super Smart Plan for 29.00 a Month
    Grandfathered Plan all in it’s 33.00 a month and works fine for me as don’t use much data at home on WIFI 80% of the time

  • Spy Tec

    $133.47 for 2GB Shared – calls/text unlimited – Rogers. In NB you get screwed the same regardless of the carrier.

    • Eternal Light

      Brutal

    • Leif Shantz

      Holy smokes!!!!!

  • Carter Loose

    I recently switched to Koodo. My plan is $65/month for 3GB of data on BYOD. I also got a $10 a month bill credit for 6 months when I signed up. I’m in Alberta.

  • Terry Schenk

    Got an older promo plan with Telus (AB) about 4 years ago under $150 /month for 1 phone on contract 1 not on contract +6 Gb shared, unlimited txt and calls in N America

  • Jeremy Kinch

    A little over $200 a month for 2 lines, 7GB shared for $65 on Bell.

    • Eternal Light

      Auch! That’s brutal…

  • Ipse

    66$ for unlimited Canada &US calls and 10GB – Videotron (2 years contract included 780$ phone subsidy).

  • @thekenwong

    $56 / 8GB on Koodo using a QC Plan

  • TheTechSmith

    $37/month 4GB Data Unlimited Province Wide x 2 + $25/Month Unlimited Province Wide/Text no Data with Public Mobile (rewards included)

  • BATKINSON001

    Virgin mobile, Ontario. BYOD plan 2 + 2gb 1000 min, unlimited texting, Canada wide calling, free unlimited calling on evenings and weekends after 5pm,
    All for $60 before taxes.

    Always looking for a better deal though.

  • Mark Richards

    Fido, 500MB data, canada-wide long distance, enough voice minutes, unlimited text, $45 after tax.

  • I.T. Man

    70$ super 6gb plan My 10, 200 Min – unlimited evening and weekend local calling. +5$ mini voicemail add on. 75$ total

  • Denis Heraud

    160$/month for 2 lines and 7GB of shared data on Rogers (with one iPhone 6S on 2 year contract and one BYOD) with Canada-wide calls and unlimited texts.

  • Alfred

    $84.75 tax included for 3 lines:
    – legacy $25 wind mobile talk-only plan
    – legacy $30 wind mobile 5GB data and talk plan
    – legacy $35 wind mobile non-LTE 2GB data and talk plan
    – sweet -$5/line better together savings 🙂

    • Leif Shantz

      That’s how Canadian prices should be but we’re getting hosed big time.

  • TechRanger

    Public Mobile $31/month ($93/90 days) – Unlimited text, Unlimited Provincial talk and 4GB data/month! Loving it!

  • Costi

    70$ a month for unlimited call & text, 8GB of data (call display, call waiting & voicemail) and when I travel to the U.S, I pay no additional fees like no 5$ a day to bring my plan. It’s part of my package. It was a Promotion with bell

  • KiwiBri

    Koodo $50+tx for 6GB, unlimited long distance Canada, unlimited text and picture msg, voice mail

  • CH

    $80/month Rogers. 2GB data, unlimited talk and text. BYOD.
    Some of these Videotron numbers are giving me the sads.

  • Samir Fayed

    $65/month Fido, 6GB data + 2GB free for a year, unlimited talk/text. BYOD.

  • Leif Shantz

    Virgin Mobile Canada $48 Saskatchewan plan and it gets me unlimited Canada wide talk, global text, 6 GB of data and voice mail
    I will likely keep this plan forever!

  • Iron Sean

    Wait, those were full plans for 6GB at $60, not just the Data portion?

    I’m at 5GB for $50 that I’m grandfathered into from the 3 year contract days.

  • Pete McDonnell

    Public Mobile; 4GB for $40/mo

  • Frédéric Gagnon

    57$ – 8GB, fido, bring your phone

  • Rad Dockery

    $80, 3 GB Voicemail 25, Unlimited Calling.. Virgin.. expensive

  • Brandon Arneson

    $105.44 for 10gb of data on Virgin mobile because I brought my own phone and switched over from freedom mobile on August 14th