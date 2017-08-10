The LG V30 will come with a first-of-its-kind f/1.6 aperture camera

The LG V30’s August 31st release is approaching, and in anticipation the company has announced the device’s main selling point: a dual rear camera setup with a f/1.6 aperture — the largest to be featured in any current mobile flagship.
The larger aperture allows for about 25 percent more light to hit the sensor than a device with a more common f/1.8 aperture — for example, the iPhone 7 — which should result in impressive indoor and low light shooting.
Though the handset manufacturer hasn’t made it clear whether both lenses will feature the groundbreaking aperture, it’s likely that only one will be f/1.6.
Last year, the LG V20 featured a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/1.8 29mm lens and 8-megpaixel f/2.4, 12mm lens.
The company also notes that it will use a glass lens, boasting that it will be the “clearest lens ever to be featured in a smartphone.” This Crystal Clear Lens will benefit light-collecting ability, according to the company, and offer better colour reproduction in comparison to a plastic lens.
Additionally, the company promises that the V30 reduces the edge distortion prevalent on wide-angle snaps taken with the V20’s dual-camera setup by a third, meaning there’ll be much less of a fisheye effect.
The camera will also feature optical and electric image stabilization along with laser detection autofocus.
With last year’s V-series model prioritizing leading audio quality, it’s clear LG’s focus this year is photography, but the company says it won’t be sacrificing design either. The handset will be 30 percent smaller than the V20, which featured bulky dimensions — 159.7mm x 78.1mm x 7.6mm — framing its 5.7-inch display.
The announcement follows leaked hands-on footage of the V30, which revealed a near bezel-less design and the loss of the secondary screen which was previously a V series hallmark. Other reports have indicated the device will come with a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6-inch plastic OLED screen.
Source: LG
