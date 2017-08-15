News
PREVIOUS

Facebook News Feed redesign adds Twitter-like circular icons

Aug 15, 2017

8:04 PM EDT

2 comments

Facebook app on phone

Facebook’s News Feed is undergoing a redesign that adds circular profile pictures similar to those found in Twitter’s major June rehaul.

Comments will now be similarly rounded with the addition of bubbles, which wrap around users’ name and what they have written.

Facebook redesign

A few other changes have been made:

    • “Like,” “Comment” and “Share” buttons have been updated, making them larger and easier to tap
    • Increased colour contrast for more legible typography
    • Larger link previews for easier reading, as well as seeing where a link will direct you to before clicking on it
    • When in a post, you can see whose post you’re commenting on, reacting to, or reading
    • A more prominent back button makes it easier to return to News Feed after you’ve finished reading

Facebook says the redesigned News Feed will launch “in the coming weeks.”

Source: Facebook

Related Articles

News

Aug 15, 2017

1:00 PM EDT

Facebook launches M digital assistant for Messenger in Canada [Update]

News

Aug 10, 2017

6:09 PM EDT

Facebook issues a challenge by unveiling Watch, its own proprietary video platform

News

Aug 14, 2017

4:59 PM EDT

Facebook is secretly testing a photo app in China called ‘Colorful Balloons’

Comments