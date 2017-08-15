Facebook’s News Feed is undergoing a redesign that adds circular profile pictures similar to those found in Twitter’s major June rehaul.
Comments will now be similarly rounded with the addition of bubbles, which wrap around users’ name and what they have written.
A few other changes have been made:
- “Like,” “Comment” and “Share” buttons have been updated, making them larger and easier to tap
- Increased colour contrast for more legible typography
- Larger link previews for easier reading, as well as seeing where a link will direct you to before clicking on it
- When in a post, you can see whose post you’re commenting on, reacting to, or reading
- A more prominent back button makes it easier to return to News Feed after you’ve finished reading
Facebook says the redesigned News Feed will launch “in the coming weeks.”
Source: Facebook
Comments
Pingback: Facebook News Feed redesign adds Twitter-like circular icons – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: Facebook News Feed redesign adds Twitter-like circular icons | Daily Update()