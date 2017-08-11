Netflix in talks with Disney to keep Marvel and Star Wars content in U.S.

It’s news that might be enough to make Netflix users cry out “Excelsior!”
According to Reuters, Netflix is in “active discussions” with the Walt Disney Company regarding potentially keeping Marvel and Star Wars content on the streaming platform in the U.S., once Disney pulls its content in 2019.
Disney announced on August 8th, 2017, that it planned on removing all of its content from Netflix in the U.S., in order to launch its own proprietary streaming service in 2019.
Disney currently owns both Marvel Studios — the production company responsible for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies including Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War, and The Avengers — as well as Lucasfilm, the production company in charge of the Star Wars franchise.
Reuters reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger told analysts that the company had yet to decide on whether U.S. Netflix subscribers would continue to have access to Marvel and Star Wars content.
Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters that he expected Disney to launch a streaming service that would be “complementary” to Netflix.
In an interview, Sarandos also said that Disney’s plan to launch its own service is the “natural evolution” for media companies.
“That’s why we got into the originals business five-years-ago, anticipating it may be not as easy a conversation with studios and networks,” said Sarandos.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that the removal of Disney content wouldn’t affect subscribers outside of the U.S.
Source: Reuters
