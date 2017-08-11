Consumer Reports pulls recommendation for Microsoft’s Surface products due to quality issues

According to a new survey conducted by Consumer Reports, Microsoft’s Surface line is more unreliable than its competition.
Through a survey of 90,000 tablet and PC owners, Consumer Reports uncovered that approximately a quarter of Surface owners reported breakage issues with devices within two years of purchase.
This is significantly higher than the number of reported Apple, Samsung and Acer breakage issues, which come in at 10 percent, 16 percent and 18 percent respectively. Toshiba and Dell, however, follow close behind Microsoft, with 24 percent and 22 percent.
The publication feels the situation with Microsoft’s various Surface products is so bad that it’s actually revoked many of its recommendations for the tech giant’s products.
While Microsoft is not alone at the top of Consumer Report’s breakage list, the rate is high enough that the publication pulled its stamp of approval from to Surface Laptop models and two Surface Book versions.
This is not the first time the publication has pulled a recommendation, however. Back in January Consumer Reports pulled its recommendation for Apple’s new USB-C MacBook Pro line due to battery issues, though it eventually reneged on this rating following a firmware update.
We stand behind the quality and reliability of Surface and respectfully disagree with Consumer Reports' findings. https://t.co/JkWsRY3lDV
— Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 10, 2017
Panos Panay, the head of all things Surface at Microsoft, responded to Consumer Report’s recommendation removal with a lengthy blog post, citing that the tech giant’s surface products, including the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book, hold a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating with customers.
“The Surface Team’s mission is and has always been to make devices that deliver great experiences to our customers and fans. It’s the motivation for everything we do, and we are proud of the Surface devices we have built.This is why today’s Consumer Reports survey is disappointing. While we respect Consumer Reports, we disagree with their findings,” writes Panay.
Source: Consumer Reports, Microsoft
