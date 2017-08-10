News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon Canada discounts select Smart Home products, including Ecobee, Nest and August

Aug 10, 2017

2:18 PM EDT

1 comments

ecobee3

While Amazon Canada seems to be focused on promoting its back-to-school deals, the online retailer has also reduced the cost of select smart home products.

If you've wanted to convert and connect your home with the latest tech, below are some of the deals available right now on Amazon Canada.

nest

Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation

Price is $298.88(Save $30.12)

Screen Shot 2017-08-10 at 12.18.21 PM 1

Arlo Smart Security - 2 HD Camera Security System

Price is $299.99 (Save $80)

715dWoJpoYL._SL1500_

TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Price is $42.99(Save $9.01)

71Uio25VhNL._SL1500_

TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender

Price is $88.00 (Save $41.99)

71ymswfh2YL._SL1500_

August Connect for Smart Lock AC-R1

Price is $89.98(Save $19.75)

81J9XJcU4nL._SL1500_

Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

Price is $241.38 (Save $27.62)

81eJtdiuKyL._SL1500_

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Smart Wi-Fi Router

Price is $207.47(Save $111.52)

610Qf-n7xsL._SL1500_

WeMo Light Switch

Price is $54.99 (Save $10.01)

Screen Shot 2017-08-10 at 12.31.23 PM

August Smart Lock HomeKit Enabled

Price is $244.52(Save $54.47)

41Gf8Qta4TL

ecobee 3 HomeKit Enabled Thermostat

Price is $269.99 (Save $29.01)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments