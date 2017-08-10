While Amazon Canada seems to be focused on promoting its back-to-school deals, the online retailer has also reduced the cost of select smart home products.
If you've wanted to convert and connect your home with the latest tech, below are some of the deals available right now on Amazon Canada.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments
Pingback: Amazon Canada discounts select Smart Home products, including Ecobee, Nest and August | Daily Update()