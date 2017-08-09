Rogers discounts Galaxy S8 to $0 during Forward to School sales event

With the start of a new school year mere weeks away, Rogers and flanker brand Fido have launched a new set of hardware-related back-to-school deals.
As part of the promotion, Rogers has discounted the Galaxy S8 to $0 on a two-year Share Everything Premium+ Tab plan, for the first time since the carrier started carrying the Samsung smartphone earlier this year.
Canada’s largest carrier has also discounted the Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy S7 edge to $99 on a Premium+ Tab plan. Additionally, consumers can purchase either of the two smartphones for $0 when they trade in an eligible device.
Lastly, the Galaxy S7 is available for $0 on a Premium+ Tab plan. Consumers looking to buy a tablet can get the Galaxy Tab E LTE for $49 when they add it to their Share Everything plan as a $10 add-on.
It’s possible to combine these promotions with two other deals Rogers currently has available.
First, consumers who activate their new device online are not required to pay the usual $20 connection fee. Second, those who activate a device online will get a coupon that they can put toward 15 percent off select accessories.
Meanwhile, Fido has discounted a trio of LG phones to $0. The LG G6 is available for $0 on one of the carrier’s “large” plans, while the LG G5 and LG X Power are $0 on “medium” and “small” plans, respectively.
Source: Rogers. Fido
