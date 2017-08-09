News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might feature pressure sensitive touch similar to iPhone’s 3D Touch

Aug 9, 2017

12:23 PM EDT

10 comments

Galaxy Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could potentially support a 3D Touch-like feature that’s similar to the pressure sensitive functionality present in Apple’s iPhone smartphones.

The report comes from The Investor — a South Korean publication, — which claims the phablet will be able detect exactly how much pressure is being applied to the Note 8’s display.

Not much else is revealed about the Samsung’s upcoming phablet in the report, though it is worth noting that this was a prominent feature present in the Huawei Mate S, a device that never made it’s way to Canada.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also reported to feature a 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display,’ dual 12-megapixel camera setup, 6GB of RAM and a 3,300 mAh battery.

Samsung will unveil the Note 8 at its Unpacked Event in New York City on August 23rd. We’ll have wait until then to see if the feature will make its way to the Samsung device.

Source: The Investor

Comments

  • thereasoner

    Umm… Samsung already does this for the home button area on the S8 models, why wouldn’t the Note 8 have something similar?

    That and the tech was called Force Touch when Google originally rejected it years before Apple picked it up. Apple just have it a different name for marketing purposes.

    • Mr Dog

      I believe what your talking about is very very different from what Google might have had.

      Until very very recently no phone had any sort of Force Touch/3D Touch functionality. They all used your finger’s footprint on the screen to determine the amount of ‘force’. Which is creative but far from the real thing.

    • John Lofwire

      You should fully read the news.. Huawei mate S had a fully working force touch working exactly the same way apple 3d touch work.

      i see the value for notes family as its will help detect the amount of force you put on the pen wich can be very useful for artist.

      otherwise its useless and in fact even make the phone harder to use sometime so when i used an iphone for a month i deactivated it.

    • Mr Dog

      I did, and my response was more to the original post made, saying this tech existed way earlier by Google.

      That is great that you were not able to use it, but there are plenty of people that find force touch very useful on their iPhones.

    • John Lofwire

      The current implimentation of force touch on iphone is 100% equivalent to long press so its not thats useful and sometime make thing harder ( i remember having hard time to delete app or move them as its was always trying to open a preview instead )

      The real usage for it is in game ( i think of fighting game like mortal combat would really get great advantage from this ) or for artist.

      i played a game named world of tank blitz on the iphone and i really liked the way the screen vribrated to the sound of the Tank main gun as well as the fact if i pressed harder its turned faster ect.

    • ciderrules

      The original use of the getPressure API was to work with resistive touch screens (which were still widely in use when Android was first developed). It was later updated (as you said) to take the size of the finger press and “simulate” a pressure reading.

      The problem is that it’s very inaccurate (and not repeatable) because of the wide variation between fingers and screen controllers. Which is why nobody uses it.

    • thereasoner

      Google never had it, they said they made the decision that they didn’t want it years before Apple introduced it to the iPhone because it “is just another unnecessary way to interact with a touchscreen device”. That and already in use long press will offer the same type of functionality.

      Since then Google has reinforced this idea by adopting extra features for long press that on the iPhone the extra complexity of force touch and a force touch screen is required.

    • ciderrules

      Stop lying. Do I have to go through the Android API step-by-step to explain its origins and use for you?

      Google never rejected anything. So stop trying to make it sound like they tried it and decided against it.

    • thereasoner

      I never said that they tried it, YOU did.

      I said they rejected the tech. A Google executive said at the time Apple first used force touch on their iPhone that Google rejected the tech years ago as “just another unnecessary way to interact with a touchscreen device” and that they had no interest in it because already in existence long press can perform most all functions associated with it.

    • ciderrules

      That’s a fancy way of saying “We don’t have the ability to add that feature to Android so we’ll pretend it’s not needed.”

      It’s the same as all the i****s saying 64bit processors weren’t needed when Apple beat them all to market, and then turned around and started using them a year later.