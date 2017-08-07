A good sign of when a new device is imminent is when the current version receives a massive price cut. This seems to be the case with Google Pixel 2.
What you’re looking at is what is tipped to be the first pictures of the actual Pixel 2 that are not press renderings. As previously reported, the Pixel 2 is rumoured to feature front-facing speakers and will ditch the headphone jack. However, according to the leak, this is a pre-production unit and the design could change before the phone’s official reveal.
What is apparent is that Google will launch the Pixel 2 with less rounded corners than the original Pixel from last year. Just as the leaked press render revealed last week, the Pixel 2 will come with the camera bump for the rear-facing camera and large bezels on the front.
As for specs, the Pixel 2 will feature a 4.97-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, and the larger Pixel XL 2 will come equipped with a 5.99-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel screen. The phone is also expected to feature a ‘squeezable’ frame like the HTC U11, include an always-on display, Snapdragon 835 process with 4GB of RAM, and run Android O.
Google is expected to unveil the new Pixel devices in October.
Source: GSMArena
Comments